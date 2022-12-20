Chef Kevin Belton's Recipes: Eggnog Bake and Crumb Topping

Get into the holiday spirit with these latest recipes from Chef Kevin Belton

NEW ORLEANS — Eggnog Bake

Ingredients

1 loaf brioche or French bread, cubed

5 eggs

2 cups eggnog

1/2 tsp. nutmeg

1 tsp. vanilla extract

Crumb Topping

Ingredients

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup brown sugar

2 Tbsp. white sugar

1/2 tsp. nutmeg

1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon

1/3 cup butter, melted

Directions

Grease a 9x13-inch casserole dish. If baking immediately, preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Cut the bread into bite-sized squares.

In a large bowl whisk together the eggs, eggnog, nutmeg & vanilla extract.

Add bread to the egg mixture, giving it a stir so that the bread is covered. Pour into the greased casserole dish.

Whisk together the flour, brown sugar, white sugar, nutmeg & cinnamon.

Stir in the melted butter. It should form crumbles when you squeeze it in your palm.

Crumble the topping overtop of the French toast.

If baking immediately, place in the preheated oven and bake for 32-37 minutes, or until the top is golden brown.

If making ahead of time, cover with aluminum foil and place in the fridge overnight. When ready to bake take it out of the fridge and preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Bake uncovered in the preheated oven for 32-37 minutes.

Let cool for 5-10 minutes, cut into slices and serve with whipped cream and syrup.

Savory Make Ahead Casserole

Ingredients

2 cups biscuit baking mix

1 cup milk

1 lb. ground beef

3 garlic cloves, minced

3-4 Tbsp. taco seasoning

1/4 cup stock

1 (10-oz) can Rotel tomatoes

1 bell pepper, diced

1 onion, diced

1 (4-oz) can green chilies

1/2 cup sour cream

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 cups shredded cheddar jack cheese, divided

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9x13-inch baking pan with oil or cooking spray.

In a large bowl, mix baking mix and 1 cup of milk until combined. Spread into the bottom of the greased pan. Set aside.

Cook beef in a large skillet over medium heat until brown. Add garlic, taco seasoning and stock and cook for 3 to 5 more minutes, stirring often. Spread evenly over the baking mix batter. Top with Rotel tomatoes.

Cook bell pepper and onion in a skillet over medium heat until the latter is translucent, about 5 minutes. Stir in green chilies and spread mixture over diced tomatoes.

In a bowl, combine sour cream, mayonnaise and 1 cup of cheese until blended. Spoon over vegetables. Sprinkle remaining cheese.