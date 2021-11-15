Chef Kevin Belton's Roast Turkey Breast with Lemon Garlic Butter sauce

NEW ORLEANS —
Roast Turkey Breast with Lemon Garlic Butter
- 8 pound whole bone-in skin on brined turkey breast, thawed
- Lemon Garlic Butter
- 5 Tbsp. butter, melted
- juice of 1 whole lemon
- 6 garlic cloves, minced
- 1/2 Tbsp. chopped fresh oregano
- 1/2 Tbsp. chopped fresh thyme
Spice Blend
- 1 tsp. sweet or smoked paprika
- 1/2 tsp. chili powder
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- 1 tsp. onion powder
- 1 tsp. dried thyme
- 1 tsp. dried oregano
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- 1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
Roasting
- 1 sweet onion, cut into 4 wedges
- 2 celery ribs,
- 3 garlic cloves, cut in half lengthwise
- 4 fresh thyme sprigs
- 1 cup chicken stock
Directions
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
- Pat dry turkey breast with paper towels, making sure that the turkey breast is completely thawed out.
- Using your fingers, carefully separate the skin from the turkey meat. Loosen the skin from both sides of turkey breast.
- Melt the butter and whisk in lemon juice, minced garlic, and chopped herbs.
- Slowly pour the marinade inside the turkey’s skin and use your hands to massage it all around. Set aside.
- In a small mixing bowl combine paprika, chili powder, garlic powder, onion powder, dried thyme, dried oregano, salt, and Creole seasoning; pour in olive oil and mix until well incorporated.
- Slather the spice rub all over the turkey breast on the outside.
- Add onion wedges, celery, garlic, and fresh thyme sprigs to a small roasting pan.
- Top with turkey breast, skin side up. If desired stop here; cover turkey with foil and refrigerate for up to 24 hours. Remove from fridge 1 hour before cooking.
- Pour chicken stock into the pan.
- Transfer to oven and reduce oven heat to 325 degrees. Do not cover the turkey.
- Bake for 2 TO 2.5 hours or until internal temperature reaches 155 degrees. About 18 to 20 minutes per pound. Use a meat thermometer to check for doneness.
- If you want crispier skin, baste the turkey breast every 30 minutes.
- If top of turkey breast starts to brown too quickly, loosely tent a piece of foil over the turkey breast and continue to roast.
- When done, remove from oven and let stand 20 to 30 minutes before cutting.
Totally Different Leftover Thanksgiving Turkey Pozole
- 1 1⁄2 lbs turkey, cooked
- 2 Tbsp. oil
- 1 onion, chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, chopped
- 1 Tbsp. cumin
- 1/2 tsp. smoked paprika
- 1⁄2 tsp. black pepper
- 1⁄2 tsp. cayenne
- 2 Tbsp. chili powder
- 1 Tbsp. kosher salt
- 1⁄4 tsp. oregano
- 4 cups canned white hominy, drained and rinsed
- 3 -5 cups stock
- 1 cup canned diced green chilies
- 2 jalapenos, chopped
Directions
- In a large pot add oil and sauté the chopped onion and garlic until translucent.
- Add the remaining spices, stir for a minute.
- Cut the turkey into 1 inch cubes and add to the pan.
- Stir in the canned hominy, stock, green chilies and jalapeños.
- Cook at a simmer, covered, for 45 to 60 minutes until the meat and hominy are tender.
- If necessary, cook for up to an additional 60 minutes until the chilies and onions are well blended into the broth.
- Degrease the stew, taste for salt, and serve in soup bowls.
Garnishes that are always served with are:
lots of lime/lemon wedges
sliced radishes
chopped cilantro
Avocado slices
Shredded green cabbage
fresh/packaged corn tortillas.
Note: When my wife Monica makes Pozole (which I love), she also serves it with cooked rice on the side, shredded cheese, chopped onion or chopped green onion