Chef Kevin

Chef Kevin Belton's Roast Turkey Breast with Lemon Garlic Butter sauce

Chef Kevin has a recipe for a succulent turkey breast with a delicious sauce.
Credit: Monica Pazmino

Roast Turkey Breast with Lemon Garlic Butter

  • 8 pound whole bone-in skin on brined turkey breast, thawed
  • Lemon Garlic Butter
  • 5 Tbsp. butter, melted
  • juice of 1 whole lemon
  • 6 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1/2 Tbsp. chopped fresh oregano 
  • 1/2 Tbsp.  chopped fresh thyme

Spice Blend

  • 1 tsp. sweet or smoked paprika
  • 1/2 tsp. chili powder
  • 1 tsp. garlic powder
  • 1 tsp. onion powder
  • 1 tsp. dried thyme
  • 1 tsp. dried oregano 
  • 1 tsp. kosher salt
  • 1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning 
  • 2 Tbsp.  olive oil

Roasting

  • 1 sweet onion, cut into 4 wedges
  • 2 celery ribs, 
  • 3 garlic cloves, cut in half lengthwise
  • 4 fresh thyme sprigs
  • 1 cup chicken stock 

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees. 
  • Pat dry turkey breast with paper towels, making sure that the turkey breast is completely thawed out.
  • Using your fingers, carefully separate the skin from the turkey meat. Loosen the skin from both sides of turkey breast.
  • Melt the butter and whisk in lemon juice, minced garlic, and chopped herbs.
  • Slowly pour the marinade inside the turkey’s skin and use your hands to massage it all around. Set aside.
  • In a small mixing bowl combine paprika, chili powder, garlic powder, onion powder, dried thyme, dried oregano, salt, and Creole seasoning; pour in olive oil and mix until well incorporated.
  • Slather the spice rub all over the turkey breast on the outside.
  • Add onion wedges, celery, garlic, and fresh thyme sprigs to a small roasting pan.
  • Top with turkey breast, skin side up. If desired stop here; cover turkey with foil and refrigerate for up to 24 hours. Remove from fridge 1 hour before cooking.
  • Pour chicken stock into the pan.
  • Transfer to oven and reduce oven heat to 325 degrees. Do not cover the turkey.
  • Bake for 2 TO 2.5 hours or until internal temperature reaches 155 degrees. About 18 to 20 minutes per pound. Use a meat thermometer to check for doneness.
  • If you want crispier skin, baste the turkey breast every 30 minutes.
  • If top of turkey breast starts to brown too quickly, loosely tent a piece of foil over the turkey breast and continue to roast.
  • When done, remove from oven and let stand 20 to 30 minutes before cutting. 

Totally Different Leftover Thanksgiving Turkey Pozole

  • 1 1⁄2 lbs turkey, cooked 
  • 2 Tbsp. oil
  • 1 onion, chopped 
  • 2 garlic cloves, chopped 
  • 1 Tbsp. cumin 
  • 1/2 tsp. smoked paprika 
  • 1⁄2 tsp. black pepper
  • 1⁄2 tsp. cayenne
  • 2 Tbsp.  chili powder
  • 1 Tbsp. kosher salt 
  • 1⁄4 tsp. oregano
  • 4 cups canned white hominy, drained and rinsed 
  • 3 -5 cups stock
  • 1 cup canned diced green chilies 
  • 2  jalapenos, chopped

Directions

  • In a large pot add oil and sauté the chopped onion and garlic until translucent.
  • Add the remaining spices, stir for a minute.
  • Cut the turkey into 1 inch cubes and add to the pan.
  • Stir in the canned hominy, stock, green chilies and jalapeños.
  • Cook at a simmer, covered, for 45 to 60 minutes until the meat and hominy are tender.
  • If necessary, cook for up to an additional 60 minutes until the chilies and onions are well blended into the broth.
  • Degrease the stew, taste for salt, and serve in soup bowls.

Garnishes that are always served with are:

lots of lime/lemon wedges

sliced radishes

chopped cilantro

Avocado slices 

Shredded green cabbage

fresh/packaged corn tortillas.

Note: When my wife Monica makes Pozole (which I love), she also serves it with cooked rice on the side, shredded cheese, chopped onion or chopped green onion

