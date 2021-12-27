x
Chef Kevin

Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Southern Fried Cabbage with Bacon

Looking for a cabbage recipe for New Year's Day? Start your new year right with cabbage and crispy bacon!

Southern Fried Cabbage with Bacon

  • 4 slices thick cut bacon, chopped
  • 4 cups cabbage, chopped
  • 1 onion, sliced 
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced 
  • 1 tsp. Creole seasoning 
  • 1/2 tsp. garlic powder 
  • 1/2 tsp. kosher salt
  • 1/2 tsp. pepper
  • 1/2 tsp. paprika

Heat a large skillet to medium heat, add the chopped bacon and cook until crisp. When crisp remove the bacon from the skillet with a slotted spoon and place on a paper towel lined plate.

Drain off all of the bacon grease except 1 tablespoon and set aside for later. 

Add the chopped onion to the bacon grease and sauté 7-10 minutes over medium heat until the onion caramelizes. 

Add 1 tablespoon of bacon grease back to the skillet, add the cabbage, garlic cloves, Creole seasoning, garlic powder, salt, pepper, and paprika. 

Cook the cabbage for 10-15 minutes stirring occasionally until it has reduced and is tender enough for your liking. 

Add the chopped bacon and serve immediately.

