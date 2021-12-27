Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Southern Fried Cabbage with Bacon

NEW ORLEANS —
Southern Fried Cabbage with Bacon
- 4 slices thick cut bacon, chopped
- 4 cups cabbage, chopped
- 1 onion, sliced
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 tsp. Creole seasoning
- 1/2 tsp. garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp. kosher salt
- 1/2 tsp. pepper
- 1/2 tsp. paprika
Heat a large skillet to medium heat, add the chopped bacon and cook until crisp. When crisp remove the bacon from the skillet with a slotted spoon and place on a paper towel lined plate.
Drain off all of the bacon grease except 1 tablespoon and set aside for later.
Add the chopped onion to the bacon grease and sauté 7-10 minutes over medium heat until the onion caramelizes.
Add 1 tablespoon of bacon grease back to the skillet, add the cabbage, garlic cloves, Creole seasoning, garlic powder, salt, pepper, and paprika.
Cook the cabbage for 10-15 minutes stirring occasionally until it has reduced and is tender enough for your liking.
Add the chopped bacon and serve immediately.