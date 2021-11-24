Chef Kevin's Apple Crisp Dessert for Thanksgiving

NEW ORLEANS — Here's a dessert you can make with things you probably already have on hand and it takes only 35 minutes to bake and about 10-15 minutes to prepare.
Filling
- 5 apples, sliced
- 1 lemon, juiced
- 1/2 cup granulated white sugar
- 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
Topping
- 1/2 cup all purpose flour
- 1/3 cup old fashioned oats
- 2/3 cup packed brown sugar
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
- 1/4 cup butter, melted
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a deep dish pie plate or large baking dish with butter or cooking spray and set aside.
- Combine the sliced apples with the lemon juice, sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla extract in a large bowl and mix until all of the apples are evenly coated. Pour into the prepared baking dish.
- In a separate medium size bowl, combine the flour, oats, brown sugar, salt, and cinnamon. Pour in the melted butter and stir until well coated and crumbly. Sprinkle the crumb mixture evenly over the top of the apples.
- Bake in the preheated oven for 45-60 minutes until fruit is soft and the topping is golden brown. Allow to cool slightly before serving. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream.