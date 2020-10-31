Chef Kevin's Halloween candy bread pudding

Want to do something different with all that leftover candy?

We are all gonna have Halloween candy around so this is perfect to make and enjoy all together. I personally like it with ice cream on top. Enjoy, Happy Halloween and be safe everyone.

The Bread Pudding

1 loaf French bread (dry)

1/2 cup caramel

3-4 cups milk

4 eggs

1 cup white sugar

1 Tbsp. vanilla

1 1/2 cups Halloween candy, broken (I used small Hershey bars, peanut butter cups, Kit Kat bars, Cookie Twix, and Almomd Joy)

8 Tbsp. butter, melted

Preheat oven at 350 degrees.

In a large bowl, break up bread. Add caramel, 2 cups of milk, eggs, and sugar. Mix well. Look for a texture of oatmeal. Add milk as you need it to achieve this texture. Add vanilla, Halloween candy, butter and stir well. Bake in buttered 9"x13" pan for 1 hour and 15 minutes or until firm. Bake in muffin pans for 45 minutes. Drizzle caramel over the top if you would like.

Homemade Caramel

1 cup sugar

6 Tbsp. butter, room temperature

1/2 cup cream

1 tsp. sea salt

In a heavy bottomed sauce pan, heat the sugar on medium low heat until its completely melted, swirling the pan gently every 20 seconds or so. The sugar will start to form clumps before melting slowly. Be patient and keep an eye on it to make sure it does not burn.

Once melted, remove from heat immediately and stir in the butter. The mixture will violently bubble. You’re doing it right.

Next, pour in the heavy cream and sea salt. Stir until everything is combined.