Recipe: Chef Kevin's Herbaceous Monkey Bread for Thanksgiving

NEW ORLEANS — Herbaceous Monkey Bread

2 cans jumbo buttermilk biscuits

1/4 cup butter, melted

1/2 tsp. granulated garlic

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

5 or so different fresh chopped herbs and/or grated cheeses for coatings. I recommend fresh chopped cilantro, fresh chopped chives, fresh chopped oregano, chopped sliced almonds, grated Parmesan, and shredded Cheddar Jack.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Generously grease a 9- to 10-inch Bundt pan with butter, or spray with nonstick cooking spray.

Stir garlic, and salt into melted butter. Cut each biscuit in half and roll into a ball. Dip each biscuit ball in butter, then roll in desired coating. Arrange biscuits in the pan so that the various coatings are alternated.

Bake for 30 to 35 minutes until biscuits are done and surface is golden. You may want to start checking bread at about 25 minutes, and if it's browning too quickly, lay a sheet of aluminum foil on top for the remainder of the baking time.