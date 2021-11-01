Chef Kevin's hot beef squares and mini candy pies

NEW ORLEANS —
Hot Beef Squares
Cooking spray
2 (8-oz.) tubes refrigerated crescent rolls
4 Tbsp. butter, divided
2 medium onions, sliced
4 sprigs fresh thyme, divided
Creole seasoning
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
1/4 cup whole-grain mustard
1/2 lb. deli roast beef, patted dry
9 slices provolone
1 Tbsp. freshly chopped parsley
1 clove garlic, minced
1 cup beef stock
1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease a 9"-x-13" baking sheet with cooking spray. Place one unrolled can of crescents on prepared baking sheet and pinch together seams.
- Bake until edges are slightly golden, about 12 minutes. Remove from oven and set aside.
- In a large skillet over medium heat, melt 2 tablespoons butter. Add onion and 2 sprigs thyme and season with Creole seasoning, salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until onions begin to soften and turn slightly golden. Continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until onions are soft and caramelized, about 20 minutes. Remove from heat.
- Spread an even layer of mustard onto prepared crescent, leaving a 1/2" border clear on all edges. Top with a layer of roast beef and a layer of provolone. Top with caramelized onions.
- Unroll remaining tube of crescent rolls and place on top of onion layer. Press seam into bottom crust to seal all edges. Melt 1 tablespoon butter and brush all over top of crescent dough, then sprinkle with parsley and salt.
- Bake until dough is golden and cooked through, about 35 minutes. If dough is browning too quickly, cover with foil.
- Let cool 15 minutes before slicing into squares.
- Melt remaining 1 tablespoon butter in a medium skillet over medium heat. Stir in garlic and cook until fragrant. Add beef stock, Worcestershire sauce, and remaining 2 sprigs thyme, stripped from stem. Season with salt and pepper. Simmer for 10 minutes until reduced slightly.
- Serve squares with au jus on the side for dipping.
Mini Candy Hand Pies Recipe
1 rolled out pie crust
3- inch round cookie cutter
mini candy bars, chopped
1/4 cup chocolate chips, melted or powdered sugar glaze
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
- Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper.
- Roll out the pie crust. Grab a round cookie cutter and cut out circles.
- Place about a tablespoon of chopped candy on one side of each pie dough.
- Fold the dough over the candy and crimp the edges with fingers or fork. Place on prepared baking sheet.
- Bake for 10 to 12 minutes, or until golden brown.
- Remove and let cool.
- Drizzle melted chocolate or glaze over the hand pies and serve.
Glaze
2 cups confectioners sugar
2-4 Tbsp. milk
1/2 tsp. vanilla extract
In a bowl, whisk together powdered sugar, vanilla, and enough milk to thin the glaze to your desired consistency for drizzling.
