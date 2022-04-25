x
Chef Kevin

Chef Kevin's Shrimp Scampi and Scampi salad

Chef Kevin is whipping up a treat for shrimp lovers.
Shrimp Scampi

Ingredients

  • 3 to 4 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1/4 cup butter, cubed
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 1 lb. shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • 1/4 cup lemon juice
  • 1 tsp. Creole seasoning 
  • 1/2 tsp. white pepper
  • 1/4 tsp. dried oregano
  • 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1/4 cup seasoned bread crumbs
  • 1/4 cup parsley, minced 
  • 2 green onions, sliced thin 
  • Hot cooked angel hair pasta

Directions

  • In a 10-in. ovenproof skillet, saute garlic in butter and oil until fragrant. 
  • Add the shrimp, lemon juice, Creole seasoning, pepper and oregano; cook and stir until shrimp turn pink. 
  • Sprinkle with cheese, bread crumbs, parsley, and green onions.
  • Broil 6 in. from the heat for 2-3 minutes or until topping is golden brown. Serve with pasta.

Scampi Sidekick Salad

Ingredients

  • 1 cup almond slices, toasted 
  • 10  bacon slices, cooked and chopped 
  • 3 romaine hearts, chopped into bite size pieces 
  • 1 pint grape tomatoes, halved
  • 1 cup Parmesan cheese
  • 1 1/2 cups croutons
  • parsley and green onions

Lemon Dressing

  • 3/4 cup olive oil
  • 1/4 cup lemon juice, fresh 
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 tsp. Creole mustard
  • 1 1/2 tsp. honey
  • 3/4 tsp. kosher salt, or to taste
  • 1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

  • Add olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, mustard and honey to a jar. Add salt and pepper. Cover and seal with lid, shake to blend.
  • If needed stir up honey if it sticks to bottom of jar. Chill in refrigerator while you prepare the salad.
  • Rinse lettuce under cold water and dry well. Add lettuce to a large serving bowl.

