Chef Kevin's Shrimp Scampi and Scampi salad

Shrimp Scampi
Ingredients
- 3 to 4 garlic cloves, minced
- 1/4 cup butter, cubed
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 1 lb. shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 1/4 cup lemon juice
- 1 tsp. Creole seasoning
- 1/2 tsp. white pepper
- 1/4 tsp. dried oregano
- 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1/4 cup seasoned bread crumbs
- 1/4 cup parsley, minced
- 2 green onions, sliced thin
- Hot cooked angel hair pasta
Directions
- In a 10-in. ovenproof skillet, saute garlic in butter and oil until fragrant.
- Add the shrimp, lemon juice, Creole seasoning, pepper and oregano; cook and stir until shrimp turn pink.
- Sprinkle with cheese, bread crumbs, parsley, and green onions.
- Broil 6 in. from the heat for 2-3 minutes or until topping is golden brown. Serve with pasta.
Scampi Sidekick Salad
Ingredients
- 1 cup almond slices, toasted
- 10 bacon slices, cooked and chopped
- 3 romaine hearts, chopped into bite size pieces
- 1 pint grape tomatoes, halved
- 1 cup Parmesan cheese
- 1 1/2 cups croutons
- parsley and green onions
Lemon Dressing
- 3/4 cup olive oil
- 1/4 cup lemon juice, fresh
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 tsp. Creole mustard
- 1 1/2 tsp. honey
- 3/4 tsp. kosher salt, or to taste
- 1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Directions
- Add olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, mustard and honey to a jar. Add salt and pepper. Cover and seal with lid, shake to blend.
- If needed stir up honey if it sticks to bottom of jar. Chill in refrigerator while you prepare the salad.
- Rinse lettuce under cold water and dry well. Add lettuce to a large serving bowl.