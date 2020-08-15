Creamsicle Cookies: an old school summertime flavor just in time for back to school

NEW ORLEANS — Growing up in New Orleans if mom or dad couldn't take you to the sno-ball stand during a hot summer day, there was always one neighbor who would sell frozen cups, Fudgesicles, or creamsicles.
Chef Kevin Belton wanted to bring back an old school New Orleans summertime flavor just in time for back to school — or back to school from home.
Here's Chef Kevin Belton's recipe for creamsicle cookies.
Creamsicle Cookies
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup salted butter, softened
- 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 1 tsp fresh orange zest
- 1 1/2 cups sugar
- 1 egg, room temperature
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 tsp orange extract
- 3 drop red food coloring
- 6 drops yellow food coloring (add more depending on how dark you want the orange to be)
- 2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 tsp baking powder
- 1 cup confectioners' sugar, divided
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- In a large bowl using a hand-held mixer, beat butter, cream cheese, orange zest, and granulated sugar until blended.
- Add in egg, vanilla, orange extract, and the red and yellow food coloring.
- Add in flour, baking powder, and 1/2 cup confectioners' sugar. With the mixer on low, gradually beat into a creamed mixture.
- Using a 2-Tbsp. cookie scoop, create balls and roll them in the remaining confectioners' sugar.
- Place on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Using your hands or the bottom of a drinking glass flatten balls into rounds. Place approximately 6 cookies on each sheet.
- Bake until they no longer appear wet on top, 8-11 minutes. After about 5 minutes cooling on the pan, place on cooling racks to cool completely.
