Edible cookie dough from Chef Kevin Belton

Edible Cookie Dough recipe
1 cup all-purpose flour, heat treated to kill bacteria
1/2 cup butter, softened
1/2 cup light brown sugar, packed
3 Tbsp granulated sugar
1/4 tsp. salt
1 1/2 Tbsp. milk, then more as needed
1/2 tsp. vanilla extract
1/2 cup mini candy bars, chopped
- Add butter, brown sugar and granulated sugar to a medium mixing bowl, sprinkle salt evenly over.
- Using an electric hand mixer whip together until pale and fluffy, about 3 minutes.
- Mix in 1 1/2 Tbsp milk and the vanilla extract.
- Add in flour and blend just to combined, while adding milk 1/2 Tbsp at a time to thin if needed.
- Using a rubber spatula fold in chopped candy.
- Store cookie dough in refrigerator, it will harden up once chilled because the butter will solidify, you can let it rest at room temperature if desired.
