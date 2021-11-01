x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Chef Kevin

Edible cookie dough from Chef Kevin Belton

Chef Kevin has a recipe for you to make edible and safe-to-eat cookie dough.
Credit: Monica Pazimo Cevallos
Remember how you loved eating raw cookie dough out of the refrigerated pack?

NEW ORLEANS —

Edible  Cookie Dough recipe

1 cup all-purpose flour, heat treated to kill bacteria

1/2 cup butter, softened

1/2 cup light brown sugar, packed 

3 Tbsp granulated sugar

1/4 tsp. salt

1 1/2 Tbsp. milk, then more as needed

1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

1/2 cup mini candy bars, chopped 

  • Add butter, brown sugar and granulated sugar to a medium mixing bowl, sprinkle salt evenly over. 
  • Using an electric hand mixer whip together until pale and fluffy, about 3 minutes.
  • Mix in 1 1/2 Tbsp milk and the vanilla extract.
  • Add in flour and blend just to combined, while adding milk 1/2 Tbsp at a time to thin if needed.
  • Using a rubber spatula fold in chopped candy. 
  • Store cookie dough in refrigerator,  it will harden up once chilled because the butter will solidify, you can let it rest at room temperature if desired.

RELATED: Recipe: Leftover Halloween Candy Dip

RELATED: Recipe: Boston Cream Poke Cake

In Other News

Recipe: Leftover Halloween Candy Dip