Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Hangover Casserole

If you celebrated a little too much or stayed out a little too late last night, this hangover casserole is exactly what you need!

NEW ORLEANS — Hangover Casserole

Sausage Gravy

1 lb ground pork

4 cups milk

1/2 cup flour whisked into ¾ cup of water until smooth

1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

1 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. ground pepper

Casserole

3 lbs golden potatoes, and diced

6 large eggs beaten

1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 onion, sliced

8 oz. cheddar cheese, or Monterrey Jack blend

salt and pepper to taste

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Whisk together flour and water until smooth and lump-free. About the consistency of pancake batter.

Whisk the 6 eggs along with Creole seasoning and garlic.

In a heavy skillet on medium high heat, add ground sausage and cook until completely browned and very crispy. Remove from heat, drain excess grease.

Add the milk, flour slurry, Creole seasoning, garlic,salt and pepper. Return to heat and simmer on medium until the gravy bubbles and thickens. Taste that salt and pepper level is to your liking. Turn off heat and add browned sausage.

Grease a 13x9 inch, or equivalently large casserole dish with a small amount of butter. Layer the diced potatoes first, in an even layer, press down into the dish.

Pour beaten eggs evenly over potatoes, and spread onions on top of eggs.

Sprinkle with half of the shredded cheese.

Spoon on the sausage gravy over the cheese, in an even layer.

Top with remaining shredded cheese. If it looks pretty full, put it on a baking dish, to catch any overflow or drips.

Bake in a 350 degree oven for 45 minutes to 1 hour, until potatoes are completely tender. Test by piercing them with a fork. If you notice that the cheese is getting too dark, cover with foil or a lid, and continue to bake until done.