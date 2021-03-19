Recipe: 3 ways to make Creole boiled peanuts at home

I prefer my boiled peanuts to be a little more firm, like the texture of a chickpea, but you should try them at different stages to see what you like!

NEW ORLEANS — Creole Boiled Peanuts at home

2 lbs. raw peanuts in their shells (or green peanuts)

1/3 cup kosher salt

3 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

1-3 tsp. crushed red pepper

1 1/2 tsp. liquid smoke

1 tsp. garlic powder

4+ quarts water

INSTANT POT BOILED PEANUTS: (77-93 Minutes)

Place the peanuts in a 6 or 8 quart Instant Pot. Add the salt, Creole seasoning, crushed red pepper, liquid smoke, and garlic powder. Pour in 4 quarts water… Or enough to cover the peanuts when you push them down.

Lock the lid into place. Set on Pressure Cook High for 77 minutes for green peanuts or 93 minutes for raw peanuts. Once the timer goes off, perform a natural release. Once the steam button drops it's safe to open the Instant Pot.

STOVETOP BOILED PEANUTS: (2-8 Hours)

Place a large 6-8 quart dutch oven over high heat. Add the peanuts, salt, Creole seasoning, crushed red pepper, liquid smoke, and garlic powder. Pour in 4+ quarts of water, or enough to cover the peanuts when they are pushed down.

Cover the pot and bring to a boil. Once boiling, stir well, then lower the heat to a mild simmer. Cover and cook for 2-3 hours for green peanuts or 6-8 hours for raw peanuts. Check the water level every hour and add warm tap water if needed.

CROCK POT BOILED PEANUTS: (22-38 Hours)

In a large 6+ quart crock pot, add peanuts, salt, Creole seasoning, crushed red pepper, liquid smoke and garlic powder. Pour in 3-4 quarts water, or enough to cover the peanuts when they are pressed down.

Cover the crock pot and set on low. Cook for 22-24 hours for green peanuts and 36-38 hours for raw peanuts. Add water every 8 hours if needed.

Which method is best? All three methods create zesty plump boiled peanuts. One is not necessarily better than the other, the methods are listed in order of fastest to slowest cooking time. Sometimes it’s nice to have them in a hurry and other times it’s better to let them slow cook.

What Should the Texture Be Like? If you’ve never tried boiled peanuts before, you might not know when they are done. Many usually like them to be very swollen and soft, like overly cooked beans popping out of their skins. However, I prefer them to be a little more firm, like the texture of a chickpea. Try them at difference stages of cooking and decide which you prefer.

Raw vs Green Peanuts – Raw Peanuts are raw and dried. Green Peanuts are fresh from the field and more perishable, so keep them in the refrigerator before cooking. Because raw peanuts are dried, they do take longer to cook than green peanuts.