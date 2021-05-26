Recipe: Antipasto Pasta Salad

Summer's coming and this Antipasto Pasta Salad is the perfect side to bring along on an outdoor picnic or barbecue!

3 cup uncooked rotini or penne pasta

6 oz. pepperoni, cut into quarters

1/3 lb. thick-sliced hard salami, cubed

1 pint grape or cherry tomatoes, halved

1 cup kalamata olives, halved

1 sweet onion, finely chopped

1 red, yellow, or orange sweet bell pepper, chopped

1 cup mozzarella cheese, cubed

1 cup marinated artichoke hearts

Dressing

1/3 cup red wine vinegar

1/2 cup olive oil

2 Tbsp. sugar

1 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. black pepper

1 tsp garlic powder

1 Tbsp. dried oregano

1 Tbsp. dried basil

1/4 tsp. Italian seasoning

Cook pasta in boiling salted water, according to package directions. Drain. Rinse under cold water, and drain thoroughly.

Combine the quartered pepperoni slices, cubed salami, cubed mozzarella cheese, halved tomatoes, chopped onion, chopped bell pepper, halved olives, and artichoke hearts in a large bowl. Add the cooked pasta and stir to combine.

In a separate small bowl, whisk together the red wine vinegar and sugar until the sugar is dissolved. Add the olive oil, salt, pepper, garlic, oregano, basil, and Italian seasoning and whisk to combine. Pour the dressing over the pasta mixture; toss to coat.