Recipe: Asian Beef Skillet Stir Fry & Mexican Beef Skillet

NEW ORLEANS — For 2021's National Meat Month, meet two of Chef Kevin's sizzling skillet dishes: One inspired by Mexican cuisine and another with Asian roots — both with plenty of beef to go around.
Mexican Beef Skillet
Here's what you'll need:
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 Tbsp. garlic, minced
- 1/2 onion, minced
- 2 bell peppers, diced
- 1 lb. ground beef
- 3 Tbsp. taco seasoning (recipe below)
- 1/2 cup tomato sauce
- 1 4-oz. can green chiles
- 1 15-oz. can black beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 cup uncooked rice
- 1 1/2 cups beef stock
- 1/2 cup Mexican cheddar cheese, shredded
Here's how to put it together:
- Heat olive oil over medium/high heat in a large nonstick skillet.
- When olive oil is fragrant, add garlic, onion and bell pepper. Saute for 3-5 minutes.
- Move veggies to the side and add in ground beef. Saute ground beef for 7-9 minutes or until fully cooked. Mix everything together in the pan.
- Once the beef is fully cooked, add taco seasoning, tomato sauce, green chiles, and black beans and cook for a few minutes. Then, add in rice and broth. Bring to a boil over medium/high heat.
- Once boiling, turn down to low and cover. Let simmer for around 20 minutes or until the rice has softened and absorbed the majority of the liquid.
- Sprinkle cheese on top of skillet and either let melt naturally or pop it in the oven at 400 degrees for a few minutes to fully melt cheese.
- Serve beef skillet with chips.
Taco Seasoning
- 1 Tbsp. chili powder
- 1/4 tsp. garlic powder
- 1/4 tsp. onion powder
- 1/4 tsp. red pepper flakes
- 1/4 tsp. oregano
- 1/2 tsp. paprika
- 1 1/2 tsp. ground cumin
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- 1 tsp. black pepper
- In a bowl combine all ingredients and mix well.
Asian Beef Skillet Stir Fry
Here's what you'll need:
Sauce:
- 1 Tbsp. Hoisin Sauce
- 2 Tbsp. Oyster Sauce
- 1 Tbsp. Chinese cooking wine or Mirin
- 2 1/2 Tbsp. soy sauce
- 2 tsp. white sugar
- 1/2 tsp. sesame oil
- 1/4 tsp. white pepper
Stir Fry:
- 1 Tbsp. oil
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 1 lb. ground beef
- 1/2 cup shallots, sliced, plus more for garnish
- Sesame seeds
- Rice for serving
Here's how to put it together:
- Mix sauce together in a bowl and set aside.
- Heat oil in a large skillet over high heat. Add garlic and onion, cook for 1 minute or until onion starts browning.
- Add beef and cook, breaking it up as you go.
- Once the beef has all changed from red to brown, add Sauce. Cook for a further 2 minutes, or until sauce has evaporated and beef is cooked.
- Stir through shallots, then serve over rice, garnished with more shallots and sesame seeds, if desired.
