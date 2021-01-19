Recipe: Asian Beef Skillet Stir Fry & Mexican Beef Skillet

If you're looking for beef, Chef Kevin Belton has it all, giving you two sizzling skillet recipes for National Meat Month.

NEW ORLEANS — For 2021's National Meat Month, meet two of Chef Kevin's sizzling skillet dishes: One inspired by Mexican cuisine and another with Asian roots — both with plenty of beef to go around.

Mexican Beef Skillet

Here's what you'll need:

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 Tbsp. garlic, minced

1/2 onion, minced

2 bell peppers, diced

1 lb. ground beef

3 Tbsp. taco seasoning (recipe below)

1/2 cup tomato sauce

1 4-oz. can green chiles

1 15-oz. can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 cup uncooked rice

1 1/2 cups beef stock

1/2 cup Mexican cheddar cheese, shredded

Here's how to put it together:

Heat olive oil over medium/high heat in a large nonstick skillet.

When olive oil is fragrant, add garlic, onion and bell pepper. Saute for 3-5 minutes.

Move veggies to the side and add in ground beef. Saute ground beef for 7-9 minutes or until fully cooked. Mix everything together in the pan.

Once the beef is fully cooked, add taco seasoning, tomato sauce, green chiles, and black beans and cook for a few minutes. Then, add in rice and broth. Bring to a boil over medium/high heat.

Once boiling, turn down to low and cover. Let simmer for around 20 minutes or until the rice has softened and absorbed the majority of the liquid.

Sprinkle cheese on top of skillet and either let melt naturally or pop it in the oven at 400 degrees for a few minutes to fully melt cheese.

Serve beef skillet with chips.

Taco Seasoning

1 Tbsp. chili powder

1/4 tsp. garlic powder

1/4 tsp. onion powder

1/4 tsp. red pepper flakes

1/4 tsp. oregano

1/2 tsp. paprika

1 1/2 tsp. ground cumin

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. black pepper

In a bowl combine all ingredients and mix well.

Asian Beef Skillet Stir Fry

Here's what you'll need:

Sauce:

1 Tbsp. Hoisin Sauce

2 Tbsp. Oyster Sauce

1 Tbsp. Chinese cooking wine or Mirin

2 1/2 Tbsp. soy sauce

2 tsp. white sugar

1/2 tsp. sesame oil

1/4 tsp. white pepper

Stir Fry:

1 Tbsp. oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 onion, finely chopped

1 lb. ground beef

1/2 cup shallots, sliced, plus more for garnish

Sesame seeds

Rice for serving

Here's how to put it together:

Mix sauce together in a bowl and set aside.

Heat oil in a large skillet over high heat. Add garlic and onion, cook for 1 minute or until onion starts browning.

Add beef and cook, breaking it up as you go.

Once the beef has all changed from red to brown, add Sauce. Cook for a further 2 minutes, or until sauce has evaporated and beef is cooked.

Stir through shallots, then serve over rice, garnished with more shallots and sesame seeds, if desired.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.