Recipe: Baked Mozzarella Sticks

Need a last minute snack? These baked mozzarella sticks are so simple to make and don't make the mess of their fried counterparts!

Baked Mozzarella Sticks

12 mozzarella string cheeses

1/2 cup flour

1 tsp. Creole seasoning

1 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. ground black pepper

2 eggs, beaten

1/2 cup panko breadcrumbs, seasoned

1/4 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. dried oregano

1 tsp. onion powder

1 cup marinara or ranch dressing

Cut string cheese in half to create 2 pieces that are smaller in length.

Set up three shallow bowls for breading: In the first small bowl, combine flour, Creole seasoning, salt, and pepper. In the second, add the eggs. In the third, combine panko, parmesan, garlic powder, oregano and onion powder.

Begin by dredging the halved mozzarella sticks in the flour, then move to the egg and coat thoroughly on all sides. Add mozzarella sticks a few at a time to the panko breadcrumb mixture and toss to coat on all sides. Place mozzarella sticks on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper to prevent the cheese from sticking to the tray. Place in freezer for at least 2 hours.

Preheat oven to 400 degrees and place rack in lower third of oven. Bake mozzarella sticks for 8 minutes, or until the breadcrumbs become golden brown. Watch carefully, the cheese will begin melting if left in too long. Serve warm with marinara or ranch dressing.