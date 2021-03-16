Recipe: Beef and Stout Pie with Colcannon

Just in time for St. Patrick's Day, Chef Kevin Belton shares his take on some traditional Irish dishes.

Colcannon

3 pounds yellow or red potatoes peeled & quartered

½ cup cream

¼ cup butter, plus 2 Tbsp.

6 slices bacon

1 white onion diced

½ head of cabbage

3 Tbsp. butter, melted

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook potatoes 12-15 minutes or until fork tender.

Meanwhile, cook bacon in a large pan until crisp. Set aside to cool, reserve drippings.

Add 2 tablespoon of butter to the bacon drippings. Cook onion and cabbage over medium heat in drippings until onion is translucent and cabbage is tender.

Mash potatoes adding cream and 1/4 cup butter as needed. Season with salt and pepper.

Gently fold together mashed potatoes, cabbage & onions and chopped bacon. Top with additional melted butter if desired.

Beef and Stout Pie

1 1/2 lb. beef chuck or stew meat, cut into 1" pieces

6 Tbsp. flour

Creole seasoning

kosher salt

3 Tbsp. olive oil

2 sweet onions, chopped

4 large portobello mushrooms, cut into 1" pieces

2 large carrots, cut into 1/4" pieces

2 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 cup celery, finely chopped

1 Sprig Fresh Thyme

1 14.9 oz. can stout, such as Guinness

4 cups beef stock

1 1/2 tbsp. butter

1 oz. bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped

2 sheets frozen puff pastry, thawed

1 large egg, beaten

In a large bowl, toss the beef with 3 tablespoons flour and Creole seasoning, and salt to taste. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large pot or Dutch oven over medium heat. In two batches, brown the beef on all sides, about 5 minutes total, transfer to a plate.

Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil to the pot. Add the shallots, mushrooms, carrots, garlic, celery and thyme and cook, stirring occasionally, until beginning to soften, about 5 minutes.

Return the beef to the pot with the stout and beef stock. Simmer gently, stirring occasionally, until beef is tender, 1 1/2 to 2 hours.

Once the beef is done, strain the cooking liquid into a large measuring cup. Return the beef and vegetables to the pot, discarding the thyme. Melt the butter with 1/2 cup cooking liquid in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Stir in the remaining 3 tablespoons flour to form a smooth paste. Gradually whisk in the rest of the strained cooking liquid and simmer until slightly thickened, 4 to 5 minutes. Add the chocolate and stir to melt. Pour the sauce over the beef and vegetables and let cool.

Arrange one rack on the bottom of the oven and heat to 350 degrees. Working with one sheet at a time, on a lightly floured surface, roll out the pastry into a 14" square and cut out two 8" circles and two 6" circles. Fit the 8" cutouts into the bottom and up the sides of two 6" pie plates. Repeat with the remaining sheet. Divide the beef mixture among the pie plates. Use the 6" cutouts to cover each pie, pinching the edges to seal.