Recipe: Boston Cream Poke Cake

It's National Boston Cream Pie Day! I'm putting my spin on it with a Boston cream pie cake that's perfect to make with the kids.

NEW ORLEANS — Boston Cream Poke Cake

Cake

1 Box Yellow Cake Mix Plus Ingredients Called For on the Box

1 3.5 oz. Box Instant Vanilla Pudding Mix

2 Cups Whole Milk

1 14 oz. Can Sweetened Condensed Milk

Frosting

1½ Sticks Butter Softened

¾ cup cocoa powder

½ cup boiling water

1 tsp. vanilla extract

5 cups powdered sugar

Cake

Bake cake in a 13x9 inch pan according to the box directions.

While cake is baking, whisk pudding and whole milk. Let stand for 2-3 minutes or until thickened. Then, whisk in sweetened condensed milk.

When cake is done baking, poke holes in it using the handle of a wooden spoon.

Pour pudding mixture evenly over the cake. Cool cake completely.

Frosting

In a large bowl, cream butter until light and fluffy. Stir in cocoa powder.

Pour in boiling water and vanilla. Mix until well combined. You can start with a half cup of water and add more depending on how you like your frosting.

Gradually add in powdered sugar a little at a time until you reach your desired consistency.

Evenly spread frosting over cake. Store in the refrigerator.