Recipe: Boston Cream Poke Cake

Boston Cream Poke Cake
Cake
- 1 Box Yellow Cake Mix Plus Ingredients Called For on the Box
- 1 3.5 oz. Box Instant Vanilla Pudding Mix
- 2 Cups Whole Milk
- 1 14 oz. Can Sweetened Condensed Milk
Frosting
- 1½ Sticks Butter Softened
- ¾ cup cocoa powder
- ½ cup boiling water
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- 5 cups powdered sugar
Cake
Bake cake in a 13x9 inch pan according to the box directions.
While cake is baking, whisk pudding and whole milk. Let stand for 2-3 minutes or until thickened. Then, whisk in sweetened condensed milk.
When cake is done baking, poke holes in it using the handle of a wooden spoon.
Pour pudding mixture evenly over the cake. Cool cake completely.
Frosting
In a large bowl, cream butter until light and fluffy. Stir in cocoa powder.
Pour in boiling water and vanilla. Mix until well combined. You can start with a half cup of water and add more depending on how you like your frosting.
Gradually add in powdered sugar a little at a time until you reach your desired consistency.
Evenly spread frosting over cake. Store in the refrigerator.
