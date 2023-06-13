Recipes: Chef Kevin Belton's Bourbon Apple Porkchops, Bourbon Buttermilk Bundt Cake

NEW ORLEANS —
Bourbon Apple Pork chops
4-6 pork chops, boneless
1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning
1/4 cup flour
kosher salt, pepper, crushed red pepper flakes
2 Tbsp. olive oil
2 Honeycrisp apples, diced
1 cup apple jelly
1/2 cup bourbon
2 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar
2 Tbsp. soy sauce
2 Tbsp. honey
2 garlic cloves, minced
Cooked rice for serving
Parsley for garnish
- Season pork chops with Creole seasoning.
- Put the flour, kosher salt, pepper, and crushed red pepper flakes in a bowl and stir.
- Set a large skillet over medium heat and add the olive oil. Once hot, coat both sides of the pork chops in the seasoned flour and into the skillet. Cook 3 to 4 minutes per side.
- Remove the pork chops, but keep the same skillet over medium heat. Add diced apples, apple jelly, bourbon, balsamic vinegar, soy sauce, honey, garlic, kosher salt, pepper, and crushed red pepper flakes in the skillet. Bring to a boil and reduce the heat to simmer for 7 to 8 minutes, stirring a few times.
- Add the pork chops back into the skillet and serve with the sauce and apples drizzled over the pork. Serve over rice and garnish with parsley.
Bourbon Buttermilk Bundt Cake
3 cups cake flour
1 tsp. baking powder
½ tsp. baking soda
1 tsp. kosher salt
1 cup buttermilk, at room temperature
¼ cup bourbon whiskey
1 tsp. pure vanilla extract
1 cup butter, at room temperature
1 ½ cups granulated sugar
½ cup light brown sugar, packed
4 large eggs, at room temperature
Bourbon Butter Glaze
6 Tbsp. butter
¼ cup bourbon whiskey
¾ cup granulated sugar
- Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. In a liquid measuring cup, whisk together the buttermilk, whiskey, and vanilla.
- In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, combine the butter and sugars. Beat on medium-high until light, fluffy, and doubled in volume, 3 to 5 minutes, using a rubber spatula, scrape down the bottom and sides of the bowl as necessary. Reduce the mixer to low and add the eggs one at a time, adding the next egg only after the previous one has been fully incorporated, scrape down the bottom and sides of the bowl.
- With the mixer on low, add the the dry ingredients in three parts, alternating with the wet ingredients in two parts, beginning and ending with the dry ingredients. Beat until just combined, then scrape down the bottom and sides of the bowl once more, then beat on low for an additional 30 seconds.
- Generously spray a 10-cup capacity bundt pan with cooking spray. Immediately pour the batter into the prepared bundt pan.
- Bake for 50 to 55 minutes, or until a skewer inserted into the cake comes out with a few crumbs attached. Cool on a wire rack for 10 minutes.
- Place the butter in a small, heavy-bottomed sauce pan over medium-heat. Cook, stirring continuously, until the butter is melted. Whisk in the whiskey until combined, add sugar and stir until dissolved.
- Use a wooden skewer to poke holes all over the bottom of the bundt cake. Use a pastry brush to brush half of the bourbon butter glaze on the cake, making sure that the glaze seeps through the holes. Place a serving plate or second wire rack over the bundt cake and flip the cake so that the glazed part is now the bottom part of the cake. Turn the cake out of the pan and brush the top of the cake with the remaining glaze.
- Serve the cake warm, or at room temperature