Recipe: California BLT with Garlic Dill Mayo and BLT Shrimp Salad

You guys know I love bacon! That's why I'm share two BLT recipes that take the classic sandwich to the next level!

NEW ORLEANS — California BLT with Garlic Dill Mayo

8 slices bacon

1/2 c. mayonnaise

2 garlic cloves, finely minced

1/2 tsp. Creole seasoning

2 tbsp. fresh dill, chopped

8 slices multigrain bread, toasted

2 tomatoes, sliced 1/4" thick

Sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper

green leaf lettuce

2 avocados, sliced 1/4" thick

Preheat oven to 400 degrees and line a rimmed sheet pan with parchment paper. Place bacon in a single layer and bake for 18 to 20 minutes.

In a small mixing bowl mix together mayonnaise, garlic, Creole seasoning, and dill.

Toast bread and spread spoonful of garlic-dill mayo on one side of each piece. Season tomatoes with salt and pepper and divide slices between 4 pieces of bread. Top tomato with green leaf lettuce, avocado, and 2 pieces of bacon broken into pieces to fit inside the sandwich. Top each with remaining pieces of bread and serve.

BLT Shrimp Salad

1 Tbsp. paprika

1/2 Tbsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. plus a pinch cayenne pepper

kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 lb. large shrimp, peeled and deveined

4 slices thick-cut bacon

3 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

Juice of 1 lime

1/2 tsp. Creole seasoning

Pinch of sugar

1 head romaine, chopped

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

Heat broiler. In a small bowl, combine paprika, garlic powder, and cayenne and season with salt and pepper. On a large rimmed baking sheet, toss shrimp with paprika mixture, then broil, flipping once, until pink, about 5 minutes.

In a large skillet over medium heat, cook bacon until crisp. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate to let drain, then chop.