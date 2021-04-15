x
Recipe: California BLT with Garlic Dill Mayo and BLT Shrimp Salad

You guys know I love bacon! That's why I'm share two BLT recipes that take the classic sandwich to the next level!

California BLT with Garlic Dill Mayo

  • 8 slices bacon
  • 1/2 c. mayonnaise
  • 2 garlic cloves, finely minced
  • 1/2 tsp. Creole seasoning
  • 2 tbsp. fresh dill, chopped
  • 8 slices multigrain bread, toasted
  • 2 tomatoes, sliced 1/4" thick
  • Sea salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • green leaf lettuce
  • 2 avocados, sliced 1/4" thick

Preheat oven to 400 degrees and line a rimmed sheet pan with parchment paper. Place bacon in a single layer and bake for 18 to 20 minutes.

In a small mixing bowl mix together mayonnaise, garlic, Creole seasoning, and dill.

Toast bread and spread spoonful of garlic-dill mayo on one side of each piece. Season tomatoes with salt and pepper and divide slices between 4 pieces of bread. Top tomato with green leaf lettuce, avocado, and 2 pieces of bacon broken into pieces to fit inside the sandwich. Top each with remaining pieces of bread and serve.

BLT Shrimp Salad

  • 1 Tbsp. paprika
  • 1/2 Tbsp. garlic powder
  • 1/2 tsp. plus a pinch cayenne pepper
  • kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 lb. large shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • 4 slices thick-cut bacon
  • 3 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
  • Juice of 1 lime
  • 1/2 tsp. Creole seasoning
  • Pinch of sugar
  • 1 head romaine, chopped
  • 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

Heat broiler. In a small bowl, combine paprika, garlic powder, and cayenne and season with salt and pepper. On a large rimmed baking sheet, toss shrimp with paprika mixture, then broil, flipping once, until pink, about 5 minutes.

In a large skillet over medium heat, cook bacon until crisp. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate to let drain, then chop.

In a small bowl, whisk together olive oil, lime juice, Creole seasoning, and a pinch of sugar until combined. Add romaine to salad bowl and top with shrimp, bacon, and tomatoes. Drizzle with dressing and serve. 

