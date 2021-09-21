Recipe: Cheesy grits & grits cakes

Chef Kevin's recipe for cheesy grits and grit cakes will convert even the biggest grits hater!

NEW ORLEANS — Grits

2 cups chicken stock

3 cups milk

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup stone-ground grits

4 tablespoons butter

1 to 2 cups grated sharp white cheddar cheese, preferably smoked

Salt to taste

Add stock, milk, and salt to a heavy saucepan and bring to a boil. Gradually whisk in the grits, a little at a time, stirring continuously to prevent any lumps.

Reduce heat to barely a simmer and cook grits, covered but stirring frequently, until stock is fully absorbed and grits are thickened, about 15-20 minutes.

Remove grits from heat. Add butter, cheese and salt, stirring with a whisk until cheese melts.

Butter a glass baking dish and pour in grits. Cover and refrigerate until set, 3–4 hours, or overnight. Remove from refrigerator, cut grits into squares,

Prepare the dredging ingredients by placing breadcrumbs, eggs, and flour in separate bowls. In a small bowl, combine Creole seasoning, pepper, and garlic powder, and divide among the 3 bowls; mix well.

Heat the oil in a cast iron skillet. Dredge the grit cakes in the flour, followed by the egg wash, and then the breadcrumbs. Fry in oil for 2 minutes per side until golden brown. Remove and drain on a paper towel.