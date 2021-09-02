Recipe: Chef Kevin's Pizza on a Stick and Pizza Soup

That's right, Pizza Soup!

NEW ORLEANS — If you ask children what their favorite food is, I’m pretty sure most would say pizza. If you ask many adults, they might say one of their favorite foods include pizza.

I decided to take those flavors and try to create something different while still maintaining the integrity of pizza that everyone loves so much with tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, Italian seasoning and the dough.

Pizza on a Stick

1 package mini pepperoni slices

1 tube pizza crust

¼ cup butter melted

1 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1 Tbsp. fresh basil, chopped

1 cup Mozzarella cheese, shredded

¼ cup Parmesan cheese, grated

1 cup Pizza sauce

Soak 10 bamboo skewers in warm water at least 30 minutes or use metal skewers.

Preheat oven to 400 degrees and cover a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Spray the foil with cooking spray.

Unroll pizza dough onto a lightly floured countertop. Mix together melted butter, garlic, salt, and basil. Brush dough lightly with garlic basil butter.

Cut dough, lengthwise, into 1-inch wide strips.

Thread 5-7 mini pepperoni slices on each skewer. Be sure to leave enough space between each slice for the pizza dough.

Starting at one end of a dough strip, pierce the dough with the pointed end of the skewer. Spiral-wrap the dough strip around the pepperoni on the skewer, allowing the meat to peak through. Wrap the end of the dough strip around the bottom of the skewer to fasten. Press the dough together on each end to be sure it sticks on the skewer.

Place skewers on the prepared baking sheet and brush the tops with more of the garlic basil butter. Bake 10-12 minutes or until pizza dough is light golden brown.

Remove from oven and sprinkle with mozzarella cheese. Allow the cheese to melt (place back in the hot oven, if necessary) and serve with pizza sauce.

Pizza Soup..... SERIOUSLY!

1 lb Italian pork sausage

1/2 cup onion, chopped

1/2 cup green pepper chopped

4 cups stock

2 15 oz jars or cans pizza sauce

1 6 oz package pepperoni chopped

2 tomatoes, diced

1 tsp. sugar

1/2 tsp. Italian seasoning

1 Tbsp. garlic, chopped

1/4 tsp. dried basil

1/2 tsp dried rosemary

salt and pepper to taste

shredded mozzarella cheese and croutons for garnish

In a large pot, over medium heat, brown and crumble sausage along with chopped green pepper and onion.

Season the meat with a little salt and pepper too.

Once browned, drain any excess grease.

Add in both containers of pizza sauce and stock then stir.

Add in sugar, Italian seasoning, garlic, basil, rosemary, salt & pepper.

Stir in pepperoni and chopped tomatoes.

Bring to a gentle boil, then reduce to low and allow it to simmer for just about 10 minutes.

Garnish with some shredded mozzarella cheese and croutons.

