Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton shares an easy appetizer for the 4th of July

It's quick, easy and perfect for any occasion!

Easy Appetizer of the Fourth or Any Holiday

1 puff pastry sheet

2 Tbsp. flour

1 link andouille sausage, sliced

3 Tbsp. Creole mustard

1 cup cheese, shredded

2 green onions, sliced 2 inch pieces

1 egg, plus 1 Tbsp. water, beaten

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.





Place a piece of parchment paper, or foil on a sheet pan for baking.

Dust counter with flour, and using a rolling pin, roll pastry into a 12x12 square. Cut into 6 inch squares, then cut those in half giving you 12 pieces.

On a piece of pastry smear a small amount of mustard, then add a pinch of shredded cheese. Top with a slice of andouille, and green onion. Brush each end of the pastry with egg wash, fold over and seal. Place on sheet pan and repeat until all are done. Brush the tops of the pastry with egg wash and bake for 30 minutes.