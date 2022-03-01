Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Apricot Pecan Quick Bread

Do you love banana bread? Then this recipe is for you! Change the routine and try my Apricot Pecan Quick Bread!

NEW ORLEANS — Apricot Pecan Quick Bread

1/2 cup butter, softened

3/4 cup sugar

2 eggs, lightly beaten

zest of one orange

2 1/2 cups all purpose flour

1 Tbsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. salt

1 tsp. dried ginger

1 cup buttermilk

1 cup pecans, chopped

1 cup dried apricots, chopped

Glaze

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1/2 tsp. dried ginger

1 to 2 Tbsp. orange juice

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Spray or line with parchment paper a 9" x 5" loaf pan.

Cream the butter and sugar together.

Add the eggs and orange zest.

Mix together well.

Sift the flour, baking powder, salt and ginger together.

Add to the batter alternately with the buttermilk.

Stir in the apricots and pecans.

Spoon into the prepared loaf pan.

Bake for 45 to 55 minutes or until a skewer inserted in the centre of the loaf comes out clean.

Cool the bread in the tin for ten minutes before removing it to a wire rack to cool completely.

When the bread is completely cool, make the glaze.

Mix the icing sugar and dried ginger together.

Add enough orange juice to make a thick glaze that will drizzle.

Drizzle the glaze over the cake.

Let the glaze dry before cutting in slices.