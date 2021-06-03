Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Beef and Freezer Veggie Soup

It is National Frozen Food month! Here's a great way to use your frozen veggies and make them taste fresh again.

NEW ORLEANS — Beef and Freezer Veggie Soup

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1-2 lbs. stew meat, cubed

1 (12 oz.) package frozen vegetable blend

5 garlic cloves, minced

8 cups beef stock

2 (14.5 oz.) cans fire roasted tomatoes, diced

2 cups corn, frozen

1 cup sliced okra, frozen

1 cup baby lima beans, frozen

1 cup cut green beans, frozen

1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. black pepper

1/2 tsp. dried thyme

1/2 cup uncooked ditalini pasta

Refrigerated basil pesto (optional)

Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high. Add stew meat, vegetable blend, and garlic, and cook, stirring often, until meat is browned and seasoning blend is tender, about 8 to 10 minutes.

Stir in beef stock, tomatoes, corn, okra, lima beans, green beans, Creole seasoning, salt, pepper, and thyme, and bring mixture to a boil over medium-high; reduce heat to low, and simmer, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are tender, 15 to 20 minutes.

Stir in pasta and cook, stirring occasionally, until pasta is tender, 10 to 12 minutes. Top each serving with 1 to 2 tsp. basil pesto, if desired.