Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Beignets and Cafe au Lait

NEW ORLEANS —
Beignets
- 1 cup warm water
- 3⁄4 cup sugar, divided
- 1 (1⁄4-ounce) package active dry yeast
- 2 large eggs, beaten
- 1 1⁄4 teaspoons kosher salt
- 1 cup evaporated milk
- 6 1⁄2 cups all-purpose flour, divided
- 1⁄4 cup shortening
- Vegetable oil, for frying
- 2 cups powdered sugar
In the bowl of a stand mixer, or in a large bowl, combine water, 1⁄4 cup sugar, and yeast and let set for 10 minutes.
In a separate bowl, whisk the eggs, salt, milk, and remaining sugar together. Add the egg mixture to the yeast starter and stir. Add 3 cups of flour and combine thoroughly. Cut in the shortening and continue to mix. Add remaining flour and mix to form a large dough ball.
On a floured work surface, knead the dough until smooth, about 10 minutes. Place dough into a large bowl, cover, and place in a warm place to rise, about 2 hours.
Preheat oil to 375 degrees.
Roll out the dough to a 1⁄4-inch-thick rectangle and cut into 2-inch squares. Fry pieces to a golden brown, turning continuously. Remove and drain on paper towels. Sprinkle with powdered sugar and drizzle with Chocolate Sauce, or serve sauce on the side for dipping.
Cafe au Lait
- 1 part hot strong coffee, French roast
- 1 part milk, steamed
Into a large cup, pour equal parts of strong hot coffee and steamed milk, reserving the foam.
Stir
Spoon reserved foam on top and serve hot.
