Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Beignets and Cafe au Lait

We all love beignets, so I'm going to show you how to make them fresh at home. And of course, you'll need some Cafe au Lait to go with them!

NEW ORLEANS — Beignets

1 cup warm water

3⁄4 cup sugar, divided

1 (1⁄4-ounce) package active dry yeast

2 large eggs, beaten

1 1⁄4 teaspoons kosher salt

1 cup evaporated milk

6 1⁄2 cups all-purpose flour, divided

1⁄4 cup shortening

Vegetable oil, for frying

2 cups powdered sugar

In the bowl of a stand mixer, or in a large bowl, combine water, 1⁄4 cup sugar, and yeast and let set for 10 minutes.

In a separate bowl, whisk the eggs, salt, milk, and remaining sugar together. Add the egg mixture to the yeast starter and stir. Add 3 cups of flour and combine thoroughly. Cut in the shortening and continue to mix. Add remaining flour and mix to form a large dough ball.

On a floured work surface, knead the dough until smooth, about 10 minutes. Place dough into a large bowl, cover, and place in a warm place to rise, about 2 hours.

Preheat oil to 375 degrees.

Roll out the dough to a 1⁄4-inch-thick rectangle and cut into 2-inch squares. Fry pieces to a golden brown, turning continuously. Remove and drain on paper towels. Sprinkle with powdered sugar and drizzle with Chocolate Sauce, or serve sauce on the side for dipping.

Cafe au Lait

1 part hot strong coffee, French roast

1 part milk, steamed

Into a large cup, pour equal parts of strong hot coffee and steamed milk, reserving the foam.

Stir

Spoon reserved foam on top and serve hot.