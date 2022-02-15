Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Breakfast Boats

If you love breakfast like I do, you'll love these breakfast boats! Try them with bacon, try them with vegetables, you can put anything you like in there!

NEW ORLEANS — Breakfast Boats

4 demi sourdough baguettes

1 package of Pork Sausage Links

8 eggs

½ cup heavy cream

3 cups pepper jack cheese, grated

3 green onions, thinly sliced

salt and pepper, to taste

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Cut and pull out the middle of all 4 sourdough baguettes, leaving ½ inch of bread in the bottom and on the sides. Set baguettes aside.

Prepare sausage according to package directions. Cut links into bite-size pieces and set aside. In a medium bowl, lightly beat together the eggs and the cream. Whisk in remaining ingredients and sausage.

Evenly divide and pour the mixture into each baguette boat. Place all 4 baguettes on a baking sheet and bake for 25-30 minutes or until set in the center.

Allow boats to cool for 10 minutes, cut and serve.