Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Breakfast Boats

Breakfast Boats
- 4 demi sourdough baguettes
- 1 package of Pork Sausage Links
- 8 eggs
- ½ cup heavy cream
- 3 cups pepper jack cheese, grated
- 3 green onions, thinly sliced
- salt and pepper, to taste
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Cut and pull out the middle of all 4 sourdough baguettes, leaving ½ inch of bread in the bottom and on the sides. Set baguettes aside.
Prepare sausage according to package directions. Cut links into bite-size pieces and set aside. In a medium bowl, lightly beat together the eggs and the cream. Whisk in remaining ingredients and sausage.
Evenly divide and pour the mixture into each baguette boat. Place all 4 baguettes on a baking sheet and bake for 25-30 minutes or until set in the center.
Allow boats to cool for 10 minutes, cut and serve.
