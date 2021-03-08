Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Chargrilled Oyster Pasta

NEW ORLEANS —
Chargrilled Oyster Pasta
- 4 ounces linguine
- 3 Tbsp. butter
- 4 garlic cloves, chopped
- 1/3 cup oyster liquid, or seafood stock, or white wine
- 1 lemon, juiced
- 2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
- 24 fresh oysters, shucked
- 1 cup pecorino romano or parmesan, grated
- salt, pepper and cayenne to taste
- 3 Tbsp. parsley, chopped
Start cooking the pasta as directed on package and when done drain reserving some of the water that the pasta was cooked in.
Meanwhile, melt the butter in an oven safe pan over medium heat until frothing, add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about a minute, add the oyster liquid, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, simmer about a minute, add oysters and cook until the oysters start to curl at the edges, remove from heat and season with salt, pepper and cayenne to taste and mix in the parsley.
When the pasta is cooked, toss it with the sauce and half of the cheese along with enough of the reserved pasta water to make a nice sauce, sprinkle on the remaining cheese and broil until the cheese melts and turns a nice light golden brown, about 2-3 minutes.