Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Chargrilled Oyster Pasta

If you love char grilled oysters, but don’t feel like shucking them, putting them on the half shell and firing up the grill, then this recipe is for you!

NEW ORLEANS — Chargrilled Oyster Pasta

4 ounces linguine

3 Tbsp. butter

4 garlic cloves, chopped

1/3 cup oyster liquid, or seafood stock, or white wine

1 lemon, juiced

2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

24 fresh oysters, shucked

1 cup pecorino romano or parmesan, grated

salt, pepper and cayenne to taste

3 Tbsp. parsley, chopped

Start cooking the pasta as directed on package and when done drain reserving some of the water that the pasta was cooked in.

Meanwhile, melt the butter in an oven safe pan over medium heat until frothing, add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about a minute, add the oyster liquid, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, simmer about a minute, add oysters and cook until the oysters start to curl at the edges, remove from heat and season with salt, pepper and cayenne to taste and mix in the parsley.