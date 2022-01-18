Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Cheese Souffle

We're celebrating National Cheese Lovers Day with one of my favorite cheeses: Gruyere!

NEW ORLEANS — Cheese Soufflé

3 Tbsp. butter, plus extra for greasing

3 Tbsp. breadcrumbs

4 1/2 Tbsp. flour

1 1/2 cups milk

3 garlic cloves, crushed

1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

kosher salt and white pepper

4 eggs

1/2 cup gruyere cheese, grated

1/4 cup chives, chopped fine

Melt the butter in a pan. Use some of the melted butter to grease a 6 inch souffle ramekin, then add the breadcrumbs. Turning the dish around, coat the sides and base in the breadcrumbs and knock out any excess. Set aside.

To the melted butter add the flour and stir till combined and there are no lumps. Cook out this mixture for approximately 2 minutes, and then remove from the heat. Slowly add additions of milk stirring between each to ensure there are no lumps. Once all the milk has been added, add the crushed garlic and return to the heat and gently cook stirring constantly until it has thickened. Once thickened add generous seasoning and transfer to bowl, close covered with cling film to prevent a skin forming, and allow to cool for 10 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees and place a large baking sheet in the oven.

Separate your eggs. Add the yolks to your cooled sauce and stir, then stir in the gruyere cheese.

In a separate bowl whisk your egg whites until they form medium to stiff peaks. Add one large spoonful of egg white to your cheese mixture and stir to loosen it. Then add the chopped chives and carefully fold the egg whites in, making sure not to over mix and knock the air out of the mixture.