Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Crepes Satsuma

Chef Kevin Belton is putting a Louisiana twist on the classic Crepes Suzette with some satsuma rum!

NEW ORLEANS — Crepes Satsuma

2 eggs

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup milk

1/8 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. sugar

1/3 cup cold water

1 Tbsp. canola oil

1 Tbsp. butter, melted plus more butter for the skillet

Orange Butter

6 Tbsp. butter, softened, plus more for buttering

1/4 cup plus 2 Tbsp. sugar, plus more for sprinkling

1 Tbsp. orange zest, finely grated

1/3 cup fresh orange juice

1/4 cup satsuma rum or 1/4 cup Grand Marnier

2 Tbsp. Cognac

In a medium bowl, whisk together the eggs, flour, milk, salt and sugar until smooth. The batter will be thick. Whisk in the water, oil and melted butter.

Heat a 6-inch crepe pan or nonstick skillet and rub with a little butter. Add 2 tablespoons of the batter and tilt the skillet to distribute the batter evenly, pouring any excess batter back into the bowl. Cook over moderately high heat until the edges of the crepe curl up and start to brown, 45 seconds. Flip the crepe and cook for 10 seconds longer, until a few brown spots appear on the bottom. Tap the crêpe out onto a baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining batter to make 12 crepes, buttering the skillet a few times as necessary.

In a mini food processor, blend the 6 tablespoons of butter with 1/4 cup of the sugar and the orange zest. With the machine on, gradually add the orange juice until incorporated.

Preheat the broiler. Butter a large rimmed baking sheet and sprinkle lightly with sugar. Place 2 rounded teaspoons of the orange butter in the center of each crêpe. Fold the crepes in half and in half again to form triangles; arrange on the prepared baking sheet, pointing them in the same direction and overlapping slightly. Sprinkle with the remaining 2 tablespoons of sugar and broil on the middle shelf of the oven until they begin to caramelize, about 2 minutes. Using a long spatula, transfer the crêpes to a heatproof platter.