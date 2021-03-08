Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Crispy Zucchini Casserole

It's almost time for the best zucchini to hit grocery stores! So let's take advantage of that great produce with this crispy zucchini casserole.

NEW ORLEANS — Crispy Zucchini Casserole

4 cups mixed zucchini and yellow squash, thinly sliced

1 sweet onion, sliced thin

6-8 garlic cloves, sliced thin

½ cup basil pesto

1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

½ cup marinara sauce

⅓ cup panko bread crumbs

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese

Pinch of red pepper flakes

Extra virgin olive oil, for brushing and drizzling

Preheat oven to 375 degrees and brush the bottom of a 9x12-baking dish with olive oil.

Set the sliced squash on a kitchen towel to drain some of the excess moisture while you prep everything else.

In a large bowl, toss the zucchini, squash, onion and garlic with the pesto. And season with Creole seasoning

Layer the baking dish with the marinara sauce, followed by the zucchini mixture. Spread the zucchini into one even layer.

Sprinkle the top with the panko, Parmesan, a drizzle of olive oil, and pinches of red pepper flakes. Bake until the zucchini is tender (but not mushy) and the top is crispy and lightly browned - about 25 minutes. I like to turn my broiler on for the last few minutes to help the topping become browned and crisp.