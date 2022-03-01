Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Cuban White Bean Soup

NEW ORLEANS —
Cuban White Bean Soup
- 1 pound dried white beans (soaked overnight)
- 10 cups stock
- 2 bay leaves
- 6 oz. pickled meat or seasoning ham
- 2 ham shanks, sliced
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 4 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning
- 1 tsp. ground cumin
- 2 tsp. dried oregano
- Kosher salt to taste
- Freshly ground black pepper to taste
Drain and rinsed the white beans that have been soaking overnight.
Place the beans, stock, bay leaves, pickled meat or ham and ham shanks in a soup pot and bring to a boil over medium heat.
Reduce heat to low, cover and simmer for 1 1/2 hours.
Remove the ham shanks and shred the meat from the bones.
Put the shredded meat back into the soup pot.
In a skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Sauté the onions and garlic until soft and translucent. Season with Creole seasoning, cumin, oregano.
Add onions to the soup pot, adjust with salt, and pepper to taste. Simmer for 15 minutes.
