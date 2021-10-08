Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Funeral Potatoes

What really sets these potatoes apart is the homemade cream of chicken soup!

NEW ORLEANS — Funeral Potatoes

32 oz. frozen shredded Hash browns, divided

2-2 1/2 cups cream of chicken soup (recipe below)

2 cups sour cream

1/2 cup onion, chopped

¼ tsp. kosher salt

⅛ tsp. white pepper

2 cups cheddar Jack cheese, shredded

Topping

2 cups Zapp’s Creole Onion chips,

½ cup butter melted

Lightly grease a 9 x 13 inch pan with non stick cooking spray.

Place half of the bag of hashbrowns in the prepared pan.

In a medium bowl combine the soup, sour cream, onions, and salt and pepper.

Gently spoon half of this mixture over the hashbrowns in the pan.

Sprinkle 1 cup of cheese over the soup mixture.

Then add the remainder of the hashbrowns on top, and spoon over remaining soup mixture and the other half of cheese.

Crush the Zapp’s chips and combine with the melted butter. Sprinkle over the top of the casserole.

Bake at 350 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes.

Homemade Cream of Chicken

3 Tbsp. butter

3 Tbsp. all-purpose flour

1/2 cup chicken stock

1/2 cup milk

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1/4 tsp. kosher salt

1/4 tsp. black pepper

In a small sauce pan, melt butter over medium low heat.

Add flour to the pan, and whisk together to make a roux.

Add the chicken broth and milk, and whisk together to smooth out the lumps.

Stir in garlic, salt, and pepper.

Bring to a simmer and continue cooking until mixture thickens, about 2 to 3 minutes.