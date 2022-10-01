Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Gluten-free Pork Etouffee

You can cook Louisiana recipes and have just as much flavor using gluten free flour! I'll show you how with this etouffee recipe!

NEW ORLEANS — Gluten Free Pork Etouffee

4 pork chops, boneless cubed

3 Tbsp. Creole seasoning, divided

1/4 cup butter or veggie oil

1/4 gluten free flour

1 cup onions, diced

1 ⁄ 2 cup celery, diced

1 ⁄ 2 cup bell pepper, diced

1 tsp. kosher salt

3 garlic cloves, minced

3 Tbsp. mashed potatoes, instant without flour

2 to 3 cups stock

1⁄4 cup parsley

1⁄4 cup sliced green onions Rice, to serve

Season pork with 2 tablespoons of Creole seasoning and set aside.

In a deep skillet, over medium heat melt butter and add gluten free flour and cook until the flour is a dark peanut butter color. Add onions, celery and bell pepper and sauté for 2 minutes. Add remaining Creole seasoning and salt and stir well; add garlic. After 1 minute, sprinkle in the potatoes , stir and start adding stock, 1⁄2 cup at a time, until reaching a thick gravy texture.

Add pork and simmer for 10-15 minutes stirring occasionally. Remove from heat and add parsley and green onions and serve over rice.