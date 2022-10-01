Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Gluten-free Pork Etouffee

NEW ORLEANS —
Gluten Free Pork Etouffee
- 4 pork chops, boneless cubed
- 3 Tbsp. Creole seasoning, divided
- 1/4 cup butter or veggie oil
- 1/4 gluten free flour
- 1 cup onions, diced
- 1 ⁄ 2 cup celery, diced
- 1 ⁄ 2 cup bell pepper, diced
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 3 Tbsp. mashed potatoes, instant without flour
- 2 to 3 cups stock
- 1⁄4 cup parsley
- 1⁄4 cup sliced green onions Rice, to serve
Season pork with 2 tablespoons of Creole seasoning and set aside.
In a deep skillet, over medium heat melt butter and add gluten free flour and cook until the flour is a dark peanut butter color. Add onions, celery and bell pepper and sauté for 2 minutes. Add remaining Creole seasoning and salt and stir well; add garlic. After 1 minute, sprinkle in the potatoes , stir and start adding stock, 1⁄2 cup at a time, until reaching a thick gravy texture.
Add pork and simmer for 10-15 minutes stirring occasionally. Remove from heat and add parsley and green onions and serve over rice.
