Chef Kevin

Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Gluten-free Pork Etouffee

You can cook Louisiana recipes and have just as much flavor using gluten free flour! I'll show you how with this etouffee recipe!

NEW ORLEANS —

Gluten Free Pork Etouffee 

  • 4 pork chops, boneless cubed
  • 3 Tbsp. Creole seasoning, divided
  • 1/4 cup butter or veggie oil
  • 1/4 gluten free flour
  • 1 cup onions, diced
  • 1 ⁄ 2 cup celery, diced
  • 1 ⁄ 2 cup bell pepper, diced
  • 1 tsp. kosher salt
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 3 Tbsp. mashed potatoes, instant without flour
  • 2 to 3 cups stock
  • 1⁄4  cup parsley
  • 1⁄4 cup sliced green onions Rice, to serve

Season pork with 2 tablespoons of Creole seasoning and set aside.

In a deep skillet, over medium heat melt butter and add gluten free flour and cook until the flour is a dark peanut butter color. Add onions, celery and bell pepper and sauté for 2 minutes. Add remaining Creole seasoning and salt and stir well; add garlic. After 1 minute, sprinkle in the potatoes , stir and start adding stock, 1⁄2 cup at a time, until reaching a thick gravy texture.

Add pork and simmer for 10-15 minutes stirring occasionally. Remove from heat and add parsley and green onions and serve over rice.

