Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Guinness Beer Cheese Dip

I don't drink beer, but I love to cook with it! So let's celebration National Beer Day with this delicious, cheesy dip!

NEW ORLEANS — Guinness Beer Cheese Dip

1 cup sharp white cheddar, shredded and divided

1 cup Gruyere cheese, shredded and divided

1/2 cup whole milk

8-oz. cream cheese, softened

1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

2 Tbsp. freshly chopped chives, plus more for garnish

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1/3 cup Guinness or other stout

Kosher salt

1 16.3- oz. can refrigerated biscuits

3 Tbsp. baking soda

1 egg, whisked with 1 Tbsp. water, for brushing biscuits

Coarse kosher or sea salt

Chives to garnish

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

In a medium pot, cook the garlic in olive oil on low heat, then add the milk and beer. Bring liquids to a simmer. Add the cream cheese to the pot and soften over low heat—when the cream cheese begins to melt, add in 1/2 cup cheddar, 1/2 cup Gruyère, Dijon, and chives stirring with a whisk until smooth. To taste for salt.

Using a knife, halve each biscuit and pinch into a ball. Set aside.

In a small saucepan, bring 3 cups water and baking soda to a boil, then reduce heat immediately and bring water to a simmer. Add biscuits in batches and cook until puffy, 60 seconds, then remove with a slotted spoon and place around the edge of an oval 10”-12" skillet or baking dish.

Brush the pretzels with the egg wash and sprinkle with coarse salt. Pour the dip into the center of skillet and sprinkle with remaining cheddar and Gruyère.

Bake until biscuits are golden and dip is bubbly—30-35 minutes.

Garnish with chives and serve hot.