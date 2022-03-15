Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Make Ahead Breakfast Sammie and Thai Peanut Chicken Satay

In honor of National Frozen Food Month, Chef Kevin prepares Make Ahead Breakfast Sammies and Thai Peanut Chicken Satay.

NEW ORLEANS — Thai Peanut Chicken Satay

2 lbs. chicken thighs, boneless cut small

14 oz can coconut milk

1/2 cup creamy peanut butter

3 Tbsp. lime juice

1 Tbsp ginger, grated

2 Tbsp. soy sauce

3 Tbsp. honey

1 Tbsp. toasted sesame oil

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 tsp. curry powder yellow

1 tsp. cumin

1 tsp. garam masala

1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes

In a medium bowl combine coconut milk, peanut butter, lime juice, ginger, soy sauce, honey, sesame oil, garlic, curry powder, cumin, garam masala, and red pepper flakes. Whisk all together until smooth. Add chicken.

Add chicken and sauce to either the instant pot or crockpot and cook as directed below.

Freeze

Transfer chicken and sauce to a labeled container or freezer bag and freeze.



Pressure cooker

From frozen, transfer chicken and sauce into the pressure cooker. Add in 1/4 chicken stock. Cook for 15 minutes at high pressure then allow for natural release.

From thawed or freshly made, transfer chicken and sauce into a pressure cooker. Cook for 12 minutes at high pressure, then allow for natural release.

Crockpot

From thawed or freshly made, transfer chicken and sauce into a slow cooker. Cook on high for 4 hours or low for 6 hours.

Serve this over rice or in lettuce cups with chopped fresh cilantro and peanuts on top.

Make Ahead Breakfast Sammie

9 English muffins or bagels

4–5 Tbsp. butter softened

cooking spray

9-10 eggs

1/2 cup milk

1 tsp. Creole seasoning

1/2 tsp. of salt

1/4 tsp. white pepper

9 slices Pepper Jack cheese

1 lb. fully cooked bacon

Adjust the top oven rack to 6 inches below the broiler. Turn the broiler on high.

Set the English muffins, or bagels on a sheet pan and open them up with the insides facing up. Spread a little softened butter on the insides. Toast under the broiler for 1-2 minutes, just until toasted.

Turn off the broiler and preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Spray a 9×9 inch casserole dish with cooking spray.

In a mixing bowl, whisk the eggs, milk, Creole seasoning, salt, and pepper. Pour the mixture into the casserole dish.

Place the casserole dish on the middle oven rack. Bake the eggs for 20 minutes, or until set in the middle. Let cool slightly and slice into 9 equal squares.

To assemble the sandwiches, top each muffin bottom with one egg square, one cheese slice, and 1-2 slices of bacon that have been broken in half. Place the muffin top on and wrap the sandwich tightly in foil.

If eating immediately, warm the foil-wrapped sandwiches in the oven for about 5 minutes, until cheese is melted.

Freezing: Place the individually-wrapped sandwiches in a gallon-sized freezer bag and freeze.

There are three options for thawing and warming these sandwiches.

Thaw in the refrigerator for 24 hours. Remove foil and wrap in a moist paper towel. Microwave in 30-second intervals, until warmed through, about 1-2 minutes.

From frozen, remove foil and wrap the frozen sandwich in a moist paper towel. Microwave for 1 minute and then in 30-second intervals, until warmed through.