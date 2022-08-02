Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Mardi Gras Mints

Sometimes you need a snack on the parade route. So, we're making Mardi Gras mints that are perfect to take with you or eat at home!

NEW ORLEANS — Mardi Gras Mints

4 oz cream cheese softened

4 cups powdered sugar divided

1/2 tsp. mint extract

1 Tbsp. milk

1/4 cup Mardi Gras sprinkles, divided

1/2 cup granulated or powdered sugar

Using a hand mixer on low, combine cream cheese and mint extract in medium mixing bowl.

Blend in 2 cups powdered sugar and milk until smooth. DO NOT OVERMIX.

Add 1 cup powdered sugar and 2 tablespoons sprinkles. Mix on low.

Knead in remaining cup of powdered sugar using hands until dough is consistent and smooth. If you dough is still too sticky, add powdered sugar until its no longer sticky and can be formed into a tiny ball.

In a separate small bowl, combine sugar and 2 tablespoons sprinkles.

Shape dough into 3/4-inch balls and roll in sugar combination.

Place balls onto a baking sheet.

Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

Remove from refrigerator and ﬂatten gently with a fork.