Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's meals on a stick

In honor of National Something on a Stick Day, I've prepared some delicious meals and desserts that you can hold in your hand.

NEW ORLEANS — Caprese Salad on a Stick

8 oz fresh mozzarella balls

1 lb cherry tomatoes

fresh basil leaves

1 Tbsp balsamic glaze

Thread a mozzarella ball, a sliver of fresh basil, and a cherry tomato on a toothpick. Keep threading the ingredients onto toothpicks until you have as many made as needed.

Arrange on a platter or plate and drizzle with balsamic glaze right before serving.

The recipe makes 24 mini skewers but it's easy to make as many as you want.

Meatball Sub on a Stick

1 lb. ground beef

1/2 cup Italian bread crumbs

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

1 Tbsp. dried oregano

1 Tbsp. dried basil

1/4 cup parsley, chopped

1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 can pizza crust or Crescent Roll dough

1 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded

12 (10″-12″) wooden skewers

Marinara sauce for dipping

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. Set aside.

In bowl combine ground beef, bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese, Creole seasoning, oregano, basil, parsley, red pepper flakes and garlic. Form into 1 inch meatballs.

Open the can of dough, roll out the dough and then cut it into strips. Thread the dough onto a skewer followed by a meatball. Repeat the process with 2 more meatballs alternating dough-meatball, ending with dough. Make sure to spread dough and meatballs away from each other by about 1/4″, so the meatballs bake through and the dough has room to expand.

Bake for 20 minutes until the meatballs are cooked through. Remove from oven and ssprinkle each skewer with 1-2 Tbsp of shredded mozzarella cheese. Place back in oven for 2-3 minutes until cheese is melted.

Serve immediately with warm marinara sauce for sipping.

Oreo Puddin Pops

1 box White Chocolate Instant Pudding

16 Oreo Cookies

2 cup milk

6 popsicle sticks

6 Dixie cups

Break up 10 Oreos into pieces.

Add milk to pudding and stir to mix.

Add Oreo pieces to pudding.

Put 6 Oreos in food processor and crush.

Put pudding mixture into cup and top with crushed Oreos.

Place stick in cup and place in freezer for at least 4 hours.