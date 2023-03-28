Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's meals on a stick

NEW ORLEANS — Caprese Salad on a Stick
8 oz fresh mozzarella balls
1 lb cherry tomatoes
fresh basil leaves
1 Tbsp balsamic glaze
Thread a mozzarella ball, a sliver of fresh basil, and a cherry tomato on a toothpick. Keep threading the ingredients onto toothpicks until you have as many made as needed.
Arrange on a platter or plate and drizzle with balsamic glaze right before serving.
The recipe makes 24 mini skewers but it's easy to make as many as you want.
Meatball Sub on a Stick
1 lb. ground beef
1/2 cup Italian bread crumbs
1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning
1 Tbsp. dried oregano
1 Tbsp. dried basil
1/4 cup parsley, chopped
1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 can pizza crust or Crescent Roll dough
1 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded
12 (10″-12″) wooden skewers
Marinara sauce for dipping
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. Set aside.
In bowl combine ground beef, bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese, Creole seasoning, oregano, basil, parsley, red pepper flakes and garlic. Form into 1 inch meatballs.
Open the can of dough, roll out the dough and then cut it into strips. Thread the dough onto a skewer followed by a meatball. Repeat the process with 2 more meatballs alternating dough-meatball, ending with dough. Make sure to spread dough and meatballs away from each other by about 1/4″, so the meatballs bake through and the dough has room to expand.
Bake for 20 minutes until the meatballs are cooked through. Remove from oven and ssprinkle each skewer with 1-2 Tbsp of shredded mozzarella cheese. Place back in oven for 2-3 minutes until cheese is melted.
Serve immediately with warm marinara sauce for sipping.
Oreo Puddin Pops
1 box White Chocolate Instant Pudding
16 Oreo Cookies
2 cup milk
6 popsicle sticks
6 Dixie cups
Break up 10 Oreos into pieces.
Add milk to pudding and stir to mix.
Add Oreo pieces to pudding.
Put 6 Oreos in food processor and crush.
Put pudding mixture into cup and top with crushed Oreos.
Place stick in cup and place in freezer for at least 4 hours.
You can optionally also put crushed Oreos in bottom of cup before adding pudding if desired.