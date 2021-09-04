Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's mushroom garlic toast

NEW ORLEANS —
Mushroom Garlic Toast
- 2 Tbsp. butter, softened
- 1 Tbsp. fresh basil, minced
- 2 garlic clove, minced
- 1 French bread baguette
Mushrooms:
- 2 Tbsp. butter, softened
- 1 lb. baby portobello mushrooms, sliced
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 3 ounces soft sun-dried tomatoes (not packed in oil), julienned
- 1/4 cup dry red wine
- 3 Tbsp. fresh basil, chopped & divided
- 1/4 tsp. kosher salt
- 1/8 tsp. pepper
- 8 oz. fresh mozzarella cheese, thinly sliced
Preheat broiler. Mix butter, basil and garlic. Cut baguette horizontally in half and spread with butter mixture. Cut each half into six portions. Place on a baking sheet, cut side up.
In a broiler-safe skillet, heat 2 tablespoons butter over medium heat; saute mushrooms until tender, 5-7 minutes. Add garlic, cook 1 minute. Stir in tomatoes, wine, 2 tablespoons basil, salt and pepper; cook, uncovered, 3 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Remove from heat; top with cheese. Broil 4-5 in. from heat until cheese is melted, 2-3 minutes; sprinkle with remaining basil.
Broil baguette portions until lightly toasted. Serve with mushrooms.