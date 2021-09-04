x
Chef Kevin

Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's mushroom garlic toast

This is a great vegetarian snack or side dish!

NEW ORLEANS —

Mushroom Garlic Toast

  • 2 Tbsp. butter, softened
  • 1 Tbsp. fresh basil, minced
  • 2 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 French bread baguette

Mushrooms:

  • 2 Tbsp. butter, softened
  • 1 lb. baby portobello mushrooms, sliced
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 3 ounces soft sun-dried tomatoes (not packed in oil),  julienned
  • 1/4 cup dry red wine
  • 3 Tbsp. fresh basil, chopped & divided
  • 1/4 tsp. kosher salt
  • 1/8 tsp. pepper
  • 8 oz. fresh mozzarella cheese, thinly sliced

Preheat broiler. Mix butter, basil and garlic. Cut baguette horizontally in half and spread with butter mixture. Cut each half into six portions. Place on a baking sheet, cut side up.

In a broiler-safe skillet, heat 2 tablespoons butter over medium heat; saute mushrooms until tender, 5-7 minutes. Add garlic, cook 1 minute. Stir in tomatoes, wine, 2 tablespoons basil, salt and pepper; cook, uncovered, 3 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Remove from heat; top with cheese. Broil 4-5 in. from heat until cheese is melted, 2-3 minutes; sprinkle with remaining basil.

Broil baguette portions until lightly toasted. Serve with mushrooms. 

