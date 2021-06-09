Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Peanut Butter & Jelly Bars

I've loved peanut butter and jelly sandwiches since I was a kid and if you're like me, these PB&J bars will bring out the kid in you!

NEW ORLEANS — Peanut Butter & Jelly Bars

½ cup butter, room temperature

½ cup smooth peanut butter, not all-natural

1 cup light brown sugar, packed

1 egg

1 tsp. vanilla

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 ½ cup old-fashioned oats

½ tsp. baking soda

½ tsp. salt

1 (12.5-ounce) jar strawberry jam, or preserves

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Set aside an 8x8-inch square baking pan, ungreased.

In a large mixing bowl beat together the butter and peanut butter until creamy. Add the brown sugar and beat on medium speed until blended. Add the egg and vanilla and mix until blended.

In a medium bowl combine the flour, oats, baking soda and salt. Add the flour mixture to the butter mixture and blend on low speed until all the dry ingredients are incorporated. Scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl and blend one more time until a crumbly dough forms.

Press a little more than 3/4 of the oat mixture into the bottom of the ungreased prepared pan. Spread the jam on top taking care not to leave more in the middle, spread the jam evenly. Crumble the remaining oat mixture on top in clumps. Press down on the topping gently to make the top more even. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 - 30 minutes or until the top is golden brown. Cool completely before cutting into bars.