Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Perfect Scones

Looking for something a little different? Try switching out half the AP flour in this recipe with oat flour for a special taste and texture.

Perfect Scones

2 cups all-purpose flour plus more for hands and work surface

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/2 tsp. salt

2 1/2 tsp. baking powder

1/2 cup butter, frozen

1/2 cup heavy cream or buttermilk, plus 2 Tbsp for brushing

1 egg

1 1/2 tsp. pure vanilla extract

1–1.5 cups add-ins such as chocolate chips, berries, nuts, fruit.

Whisk flour, sugar, salt, and baking powder together in a large bowl. Grate the frozen butter using a box grater. Add it to the flour mixture and combine with a pastry cutter, two forks, or your fingers until the mixture comes together in pea-sized crumbs. Place in the refrigerator or freezer as you mix the wet ingredients together.

Whisk 1/2 cup heavy cream, the egg, and vanilla extract together in a small bowl. Drizzle over the flour mixture, add the add-ins, then mix together until everything appears moistened.

To make triangle scones: Pour onto the counter and, with floured hands, work dough into a ball as best you can. Dough will be sticky. If it’s too sticky, add a little more flour. If it seems too dry, add 1-2 more Tbsp. heavy cream. Press into an 8-inch disc and, with a sharp knife or bench scrapper, cut into 8 wedges. For smaller scones, press dough into two 5-inch discs and cut each into 8 wedges. To make 10-12 drop scones: Keep mixing dough in the bowl until it comes together. Drop scones, about 1/4 cup of dough each, 3 inches apart on a lined baking sheet.

Brush scones with remaining heavy cream and for extra crunch, sprinkle with coarse sugar.

Place scones on a plate or lined baking sheet and refrigerate for at least 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper or silicone sheet. If making mini or drop scones, use 2 baking sheets. After refrigerating, arrange scones 2-3 inches apart on the prepared baking sheets.

Bake for 18-26 minutes or until golden brown around the edges and lightly browned on top. Remove from the oven and cool for a few minutes.