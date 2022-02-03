x
Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Reuben Roll-ups

These mini takes on a reuben sandwich make the perfect snack for entertaining, watching a movie or any time!

Reuben Roll-ups

  • 1 sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed
  • 1 cup Gruyère cheese, shredded 
  • 5 slices deli corned beef
  • 1/2 cup sauerkraut, rinsed and well drained
  • 1 tsp. caraway seeds
  • 1/4 cup Thousand Island salad dressing

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Unfold puff pastry; layer with cheese, corned beef and sauerkraut to within 1/2-in. of edges. Roll up jelly-roll style. Trim ends and cut crosswise into 16 slices. Place on greased baking sheets, cut side down. Sprinkle with caraway seeds.

Bake until golden brown, 18-20 minutes. Serve with Thousand Island salad dressing.

