Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Reuben Roll-ups

Reuben Roll-ups
- 1 sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed
- 1 cup Gruyère cheese, shredded
- 5 slices deli corned beef
- 1/2 cup sauerkraut, rinsed and well drained
- 1 tsp. caraway seeds
- 1/4 cup Thousand Island salad dressing
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Unfold puff pastry; layer with cheese, corned beef and sauerkraut to within 1/2-in. of edges. Roll up jelly-roll style. Trim ends and cut crosswise into 16 slices. Place on greased baking sheets, cut side down. Sprinkle with caraway seeds.
Bake until golden brown, 18-20 minutes. Serve with Thousand Island salad dressing.
