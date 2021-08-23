Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Roast Beef Tenderloin with Wine Sauce

This one is for all you meat lovers who like a glass of wine with dinner.

NEW ORLEANS — Roast Beef Tenderloin with Wine Sauce

Sauce

8 Tbsp. butter, divided

2-3 shallots, chopped fine

1-1/4 cups red wine

3 cups beef stock

6 fresh thyme sprigs

1/4 tsp kosher salt

1/8 tsp ground black pepper

1 tsp sugar

2 Tbsp. all-purpose flour





Tenderloin

1 (2 - 3 lb) center-cut beef tenderloin roast

Creole seasoning

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

2 Tbsp. vegetable oil

1/4 cup beef stock

Sauce

Melt 5 tablespoons of the butter in a medium saucepan. Add the shallots and cook over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally, until soft and translucent, 7 to 8 minutes. Add the wine, beef stock, thyme sprigs, salt, pepper and sugar, and bring to a boil. Cook over medium heat for about 30 minutes, or until the liquid is reduced by about half.

While the liquid is reducing, place the remaining 3 tablespoons of butter in a small bowl and soften in the microwave, if necessary. Add the flour and, using a small spoon, mix into a smooth paste.

Once the wine mixture is reduced, reduce the heat to low and remove the thyme sprigs. Whisk the flour-butter paste, a teaspoonful at a time, into the simmering liquid, and simmer for a few minutes, until the sauce is thickened. Set aside.

Tenderloin

Let the beef stand at room temperature for 1 hour before roasting. Set an oven rack in the middle position and preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Season the beef all over with Creole seasoning,kosher salt and pepper. Heat the oil in an oven-proof skillet over medium-high heat until almost smoking. Cook, turning with tongs, until well browned on all but one side, about 10 minutes total. Turn the tenderloin so that the un-seared side is down, and transfer the skillet directly to the preheated oven. Roast until a thermometer inserted into the center of the meat registers 120°F-125° for medium rare, about 15 minutes, or until done to your liking (115°F-120°F for rare, 130°F-135°F for medium). Keep in mind that these temperatures account for the fact that the temperature will continue to rise about 5 degrees while the meat rests.

Transfer the meat to a carving board and let it rest, covered loosely with aluminum foil, for 10 to 15 minutes. Place a dishtowel or oven mitt over the handle of the roasting pan to remind yourself that it's hot.

Meanwhile, carefully discard the fat from the roasting pan. Set the pan on the stovetop and add the 1/4 cup of beef stock. Bring the stock to a boil, using a wooden spoon to scrape the fond, or brown bits, from the bottom of the pan. Add the flavorful stock to the red wine sauce, and then bring the sauce to a simmer.