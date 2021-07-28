Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Rum and Coke Wings

Who doesn't love wings? These Rum and Coke Wings are finger-licking DELICIOUS!

NEW ORLEANS — Rum and Coke Wings

2 pounds chicken wings

Olive oil

Flaky kosher salt





Rum & Coke Glaze

17 oz Coca-Cola, not diet soda

1 cup brown sugar, packed

2 Tbsp. bbq sauce

2 tsp. yellow mustard

2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

1/2 tsp. liquid smoke

2 Tbsp. soy sauce

pinch of cinnamon

1/2 tsp. granulated garlic

1/2 tsp. granulated onion

1/4 tsp. smoked paprika

1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper

1/2 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes

1/2 tsp. black pepper

2 ounces rum

1 Tbsp. cold buttter

1 – 2 tsp. red wine vinegar

Flaky kosher salt or sea salt, to taste

Preheat oven to 450. Line a large baking sheet with foil, then place a wire baking sheet inside.

Pat the chicken wings dry, then place them into a large bowl. Drizzle about 3 tablespoons of oil all over the wings and massage each piece. They should be thinly coated enough to help them “fry” in the oven.

Season the chicken evenly with just flaky kosher salt. Place each chicken wing on the baking rack in an even layer. Roast the wings on the middle rack of your oven for 35 to 45 minutes until golden brown all over.

Meanwhile, add the cola, brown sugar, bbq sauce, yellow mustard, Worcestershire sauce, vanilla extract, liquid smoke, soy sauce, cinnamon, garlic, onion, smoked paprika, cayenne pepper, crushed red pepper flakes, black pepper, and rum to a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Stir everything together until the sugar is dissolved, and bring to a slight boil. Let this reduce by about half, and it will take anywhere from 15-20 minutes.

When the mixture has visibly thickened and has become syrupy it’s ready. Reduce the heat to LOW. Taste the glaze and adjust the seasoning as you need to. Turn off the heat whisk in the cold butter and vinegar. Taste it again, adjust if necessary. Cover it and set it aside.