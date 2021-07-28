Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Rum and Coke Wings

NEW ORLEANS —
Rum and Coke Wings
- 2 pounds chicken wings
- Olive oil
- Flaky kosher salt
Rum & Coke Glaze
- 17 oz Coca-Cola, not diet soda
- 1 cup brown sugar, packed
- 2 Tbsp. bbq sauce
- 2 tsp. yellow mustard
- 2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
- 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract
- 1/2 tsp. liquid smoke
- 2 Tbsp. soy sauce
- pinch of cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp. granulated garlic
- 1/2 tsp. granulated onion
- 1/4 tsp. smoked paprika
- 1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper
- 1/2 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes
- 1/2 tsp. black pepper
- 2 ounces rum
- 1 Tbsp. cold buttter
- 1 – 2 tsp. red wine vinegar
- Flaky kosher salt or sea salt, to taste
Preheat oven to 450. Line a large baking sheet with foil, then place a wire baking sheet inside.
Pat the chicken wings dry, then place them into a large bowl. Drizzle about 3 tablespoons of oil all over the wings and massage each piece. They should be thinly coated enough to help them “fry” in the oven.
Season the chicken evenly with just flaky kosher salt. Place each chicken wing on the baking rack in an even layer. Roast the wings on the middle rack of your oven for 35 to 45 minutes until golden brown all over.
Meanwhile, add the cola, brown sugar, bbq sauce, yellow mustard, Worcestershire sauce, vanilla extract, liquid smoke, soy sauce, cinnamon, garlic, onion, smoked paprika, cayenne pepper, crushed red pepper flakes, black pepper, and rum to a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Stir everything together until the sugar is dissolved, and bring to a slight boil. Let this reduce by about half, and it will take anywhere from 15-20 minutes.
When the mixture has visibly thickened and has become syrupy it’s ready. Reduce the heat to LOW. Taste the glaze and adjust the seasoning as you need to. Turn off the heat whisk in the cold butter and vinegar. Taste it again, adjust if necessary. Cover it and set it aside.
When the wings are done, place them into a large clean bowl and toss them with just a third of the glaze. Save any leftover glaze for another application, it will keep in your fridge for several days.