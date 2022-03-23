Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Rum Coconut Cupcakes

It's national cocktail day! I don't drink, but I know a lot of y'all like a good cocktail, so let's meet in the middle and have a cocktail flavored dessert!

NEW ORLEANS — Rum Coconut Cupcake

1 box vanilla cake mix

1 tsp rum extract

1 1/4 cup coconut milk

½ cup butter

3 eggs

⅓ cup shredded coconut

½ tsp coconut extract

Coconut Frosting

1 cup butter

1/4 cup vegetable shortening

4 cups powdered sugar

1/4 cup heavy cream

1/8 tsp. salt

2 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp coconut extract

Shredded coconut toasted

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Line a cupcake pan with cupcake liners, set aside.

In a big bowl beat the eggs until fluffy.

Add coconut milk, rum and coconut extracts, and set aside.

In another bowl combine the cake mix with shredded coconut.

Add butter and mix until it resembles coarse sand.

Slowly incorporate the whipped eggs, mixing carefully until everything is well incorporated.

Divide the batter between the cupcake liners and put in the oven.

Bake for 5 minutes, bring the temperature down to 325 and bake for 15 to 18 minutes more or until done.

Remove from the oven and let cool them cool completely before decorating.

Meanwhile, prepare the frosting. In a large bowl with a hand mixer or stand mixer, whip the butter, vegetable shortening and salt until light and fluffy, around 7 minutes.

Add half the confectioner’s sugar and whip up until fluffy. Add vanilla and coconut extracts and half the heavy cream and mix until fluffy.

Repeat the process, alternating between sugar and cream and whip up for 3 more minutes until it’s light and airy.

Frost cupcakes with the coconut flavored frosting and garnish with toasted coconut.