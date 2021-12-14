Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Shrimp Balls

This delicious appetizer with a crispy noodle crust is so easy to make you'll be eating it year-round!

NEW ORLEANS — Shrimp balls

1 lb. shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 egg white, lightly beaten

1 tsp. fish sauce

1 tsp. sugar

1 Tbsp. corn starch

1/2 tsp. sesame oil

1 Tbsp. vegetable oil

1/2 tsp. white pepper

8 pieces egg roll wrapper (8-inch square)

In a mini food processor, add the shrimp, egg white, fish sauce, sugar, corn starch, sesame oil, oil and white pepper. Blend until the ingredients form the shrimp paste.

Fold the spring roll wrappers up. Cut the spring roll wrappers into tiny strips using a pair of scissors. Cut them into shorter strips. Lay them on a flat surface. Wet your hands and form about 1 Tbsp. of the shrimp paste into balls and roll the shrimp balls onto the bed of spring roll strips.

The spring roll strips will stick to the shrimp ball. Trim off the spring roll strips using a pair of scissors. Make sure that the strips coat the shrimp ball evenly. You can reuse the strips that had been trimmed off.

Deep fry the shrimp balls in a deep fryer or wok until they turn golden brown, about 4-5 minutes. Dish out, drain on paper towels and serve hot with Thai sweet chili sauce or your favorite chili sauce.