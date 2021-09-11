Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Stromboli

Today, we're going to make our own pizza dough and then put a little twist on it by folding it into a Stromboli.

Stromboli

1 ball of pizza dough

2 cups pizza sauce

2 tablespoons oil

Pizza toppings:

Italian sausage

Pepperoni

Ham

Pineapple

Ground beef

Onion

Mushroom

Green peppers

Black olives

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Roll out the pizza dough into a large rectangle for stromboli, or two large circles if you are making calzones.

Place a thin layer of sauce over the dough, leaving the edges free of sauce so they'll seal right.

Put toppings of choice and cheese inside. Roll up for a stromboli, or fold over for a calzone. Moisten the edges and seal completely. Set on sheet pan lined with parchment paper.

Place the calzone or stromboli in oven cooking for 25 minutes, or until the internal temperature is ~200°, and the dough is cooked inside.

Pizza Dough

2-2 ⅓ cups all-purpose flour

1 packet instant yeast

1 ½ tsp. sugar

¾ tsp. salt

⅛-¼ tsp. garlic powder

2 Tbsp. olive oil plus more

¾ cup warm water

Combine 1 cup of flour, instant yeast, sugar, salt, and garlic in a large bowl.

Add olive oil and warm water and use a wooden spoon to stir well.

Gradually add another 1 cup of flour. Add any additional flour as needed, stirring until the dough is forming into a cohesive, elastic ball and is beginning to pull away from the sides of the bowl. The dough will still be slightly sticky but still should be manageable with your hands.

Drizzle a separate, large, clean bowl generously with olive oil and use a pastry brush to brush up the sides of the bowl.

Lightly dust your hands with flour and form your pizza dough into a round ball and transfer to your olive oil-brushed bowl. Use your hands to roll the pizza dough along the inside of the bowl until it is coated in olive oil, then cover the bowl tightly with plastic wrap and place it in a warm place.