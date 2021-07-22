Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Tequila Lime Pozole

It's National Tequila Day! So we're making a tequila lime pozole to celebrate.

NEW ORLEANS — Tequila Lime Pozole

2 Tbsp. olive oil

2 lb. chicken thighs, boneless

2 tsp. Mexican oregano, divided

2 Tbsp. garlic, minced

1 onion, diced

2 14.5 ounce cans white hominy, drained

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. paprika

1/2 tsp. chipotle pepper, ground

4 cups chicken stock

2 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes

1 can chipotles in adobo

2 Tbsp. lime juice

2 ounces gold Tequila

2 poblano peppers

Garnish

Avocado, sliced

Lime Wedges

Fresh Cilantro

Crushed Tortilla Chips

Cheese

Heat oil in a large pot over high heat. Once hot, add chicken with 1 tsp oregano and brown the chicken, approximately 4 minutes per side. Remove the chicken to a plate.

Reduce heat to medium-high. Add onion, garlic and 1 tsp oregano. Sauté until onion is softened. Once onions are softened, add hominy, salt, paprika, chipotle pepper, stock, red pepper flakes, adobo sauce, lime juice and tequila.

Bring the mixture to a boil, and then reduce to a simmer. Cover and simmer for 10 minutes.

Using two forks, shred the chicken. Return to the soup and bring mixture to a boil. Reduce to a simmer and cook, covered, for 10 minutes.

While the soup is simmering, add poblanos to a sheet pan and roast under broiler set to high. Broil until charred and bubbling on both sides, approximately 2 minutes per side.

Remove the stems, skins and seeds from the cooked poblanos. Chop poblanos and add to the soup. Cook for approximately 1 minute.