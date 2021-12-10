Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Thai Noodle Soup

THAI NOODLE SOUP
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 1/2 lbs. chicken breast or thighs, cut 1 inch pieces
- Creole seasoning to taste
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 red bell pepper, diced
- 1 onion, diced
- 3 Tbsp. red curry paste
- 1 Tbsp. freshly grated ginger
- 6 cups chicken stock
- 1 (13.5-ounce) can coconut milk
- 1/2 (8-ounce) package rice noodles
- 1 Tbsp. fish sauce
- 2 tsp. brown sugar
- 3 green onions, thinly sliced
- 1/2 cup cilantro leaves, chopped
- 1/4 cup basil leaves, chopped
- 2 Tbsp. lime juice, freshly squeezed
Heat olive oil in a large stockpot or Dutch oven over medium heat. Season chicken with Creole seasoning to taste. Add chicken to the stockpot and cook until golden, about 2-3 minutes; set aside.
Add garlic, bell pepper and onion. Cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 3-4 minutes.
Stir in red curry paste and ginger until fragrant, about 1 minute.
Stir in chicken stock and coconut milk, scraping any browned bits from the bottom of the pot.
Stir in chicken. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and cook, stirring occasionally, until reduced, about 10 minutes.
Stir in rice noodles, fish sauce and brown sugar until noodles are tender, about 5 minutes.
Remove from heat; stir in green onions, cilantro, basil and lime juice. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.
Serve immediately.
