Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Thai Noodle Soup

Do you feel that chill in the air? It's almost soup season and my Thai Noodle Soup is one your going to want to cook again and again this year!

THAI NOODLE SOUP

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 1/2 lbs. chicken breast or thighs, cut 1 inch pieces

Creole seasoning to taste

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 onion, diced

3 Tbsp. red curry paste

1 Tbsp. freshly grated ginger

6 cups chicken stock

1 (13.5-ounce) can coconut milk

1/2 (8-ounce) package rice noodles

1 Tbsp. fish sauce

2 tsp. brown sugar

3 green onions, thinly sliced

1/2 cup cilantro leaves, chopped

1/4 cup basil leaves, chopped

2 Tbsp. lime juice, freshly squeezed

Heat olive oil in a large stockpot or Dutch oven over medium heat. Season chicken with Creole seasoning to taste. Add chicken to the stockpot and cook until golden, about 2-3 minutes; set aside.

Add garlic, bell pepper and onion. Cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 3-4 minutes.

Stir in red curry paste and ginger until fragrant, about 1 minute.

Stir in chicken stock and coconut milk, scraping any browned bits from the bottom of the pot.

Stir in chicken. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and cook, stirring occasionally, until reduced, about 10 minutes.

Stir in rice noodles, fish sauce and brown sugar until noodles are tender, about 5 minutes.

Remove from heat; stir in green onions, cilantro, basil and lime juice. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Serve immediately.