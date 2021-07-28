Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Tuna Avocado Salad

NEW ORLEANS —
Tuna Avocado Salad
- 5 oz. tuna, drained
- 1 Tbsp. mayonnaise
- 1 Tbsp. cilantro, fresh
- 2 Tbsp. lime, juiced
- 1 avocado
- 1/2 cup pico de gallo
- Kosher salt
Drain the tuna in the can.
In a bowl mix tuna, mayonnaise, cilantro and juice from half a lime. Add salt to taste and stir it all together.
Peel and chop the avocado before placing it in a bowl. Squeeze the remaining half of a lime over it and lightly mash the avocado leaving some chunks. Salt to taste.
On a plate make a layer with half of the avocado (I used an empty tuna can where the top and bottom were take off and cleaned as a mold). Then layer half of the tuna on top of that. Finish it with a layer of fresh pico de gallo. Repeat for a second serving.
