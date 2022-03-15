Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Twix Cookies

Can you believe it's caramel and chocolate day? Let's celebrate by making a Twix cookie!

NEW ORLEANS — Twix Cookies

1 1/2 cups butter softened

1 cup powdered sugar

1 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

3 cups all purpose flour

1/4 tsp. salt

11 oz. caramels

1 Tbsp. evaporated milk or cream

2 cups milk chocolate chips

2 tsp. shortening

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper or a nonstick baking mat.

Place the butter in the bowl of a mixer and beat until light and fluffy. Add the powdered sugar and beat until combined.

Add the vanilla extract, flour and salt to the bowl. Mix until combined.

Flour your work surface and roll out the dough into a 1/2 inch sheet.

Use a 2 or 3 inch round cookie cutter to cut out cookies. Place the cookies 1 inch apart on the prepared baking sheet.

Bake the cookies for 12-13 minutes or until edges are light brown. Repeat the process with the remaining dough.

Cool the cookies on a rack.

Place the caramels and evaporated milk in a bowl. Microwave at 45 second increments until caramel is melted. Stir until smooth.

Place a spoonful of caramel onto each cookie, using the back of the spoon to spread it to the edges of the cookie.

Let the cookies sit until caramel has firmed up, about 20 minutes.

Place the milk chocolate chips and shortening into a bowl. Microwave in 30 second increments until chocolate is melted. Stir until smooth.

Place a spoonful of melted chocolate onto each cookie and spread it over the caramel layer.

Let the cookies sit until the chocolate has hardened, then serve or store in an airtight container for up to 5 days.